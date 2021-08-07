Lots of smiles, few fish at annual contest

CHISHOLM — Young anglers took to the fishing piers, shoreline, and water on Thursday hoping to land a fish at the Longyear Lake Youth Fishing Contest held in Chisholm.
The fishing contest is one of the many activities that will make up this year’s Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival, which began on Aug. 4 and runs through Aug. 8.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner, one of the contest officials, said Thursday that there were only 18 entrants. In a good year, the contest is known to have 60 plus participants.
“It’s nice to just get out with the community no matter what the numbers are,” Manner added.
The fishing was a bit slow as well, as only one northern was caught during the hour-long contest, and no walleye.
Panfish - considered an entrant in the “All Other” category were a little more plentiful.
Each fish caught during the event qualifies a contestant for an entry in a prize drawing. A slip of paper with the corresponding number on a competitor’s bobber is placed into a drawing in one of three divisions: “Walleye,” “Northern,” and “All Other.”
Prizes are made possible through donations from local businesses.
Wyatt Show, 9, won the first place prize in the “Northern” division.
Winners of the drawing in the “All Other” division were: Mason Petrie, 6, won first place; Aaliyah Fountain, 8, second; and Isaac McCormick, 3, third.
Contest officials entered all of the contestants who had not yet won a prize into a luck of the draw drawing for a chance to win one of the larger prizes.
Caleb Oberg, 6, won the first place drawing for the Walleye Division; Michael Chamber, 12, took second; Joel McCormick, 6, won the second place drawing in the Northern Division.
First place winners were given hoverboards, second place winners received rod and reel combos, and third place winners were given tackle boxes with tackle.
Nobody left the contest empty handed as door prizes were given away to all who entered.
“There were plenty of smiles, and everyone went home with a prize,” Manner concluded.
Contest officials are planning for a much larger contest next year as it will be part of the lineup for the 2022 Chisholm All Class Reunion.
Any prizes remaining from this year’s contest are being put away for next year.
Sponsors for this year’s event were: The Chisholm Police Department, Chisholm Parks and Recreation Department, and Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce, and Chisholm Assembly of God Church.
About a dozen volunteers helped out with the contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.