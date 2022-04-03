GILBERT — When The Whistling Bird closed temporarily this past fall and winter, its owners were forthright with the reason why.
If they couldn’t provide an exceptional experience to customers — which they had always strived to do — it was time to step back and regroup while adapting to difficult circumstances prompted by the pandemic and economic climate.
Erik and Jessica Leitz didn’t want to overburden an already hard-working staff, and they promised to open again when they were “ready to give the community an outstanding experience from the moment they walk through the door” into the restaurant’s colorful, tropical atmosphere.
Well, that time is right around the corner.
The Whistling Bird will re-open in May, with plans to make the longtime Gilbert establishment even better than ever.
What will elevate the experience, said the owners, is the addition of well-known Iron Range Chef Bryan Morcom, who spent years as “Chef de Cuisine” at the prestigious James Beard Award-winning Restaurant Alma in Minneapolis before returning to his hometown of Tower.
“We are excited to have Bryan on board,” Jessica Leitz said. And with Morcom in charge of the kitchen, the crew is “ready to do something cool again.”
The goal is not to change what has been so successful for the long-standing Jamaican- and Caribbean-themed restaurant and bar, but to “build on” those things, Morcom said.
The chef said he plans to use “familiar ingredients people have come to love,” such as its jerk sauce and spices, but in new ways. His idea is a blend of “Iron Range, tiki bar, and Jamaican jerk.”
“We are changing it up a bit,” Erik Leitz said. The Whistling Bird is often where patrons come to celebrate special events, such as birthdays and anniversaries. “We want to be that, but more.”
The re-opening will feature the addition of small plates and a tasting menu, with selections such as shareable appetizers and sandwiches. That way, someone who wants to try something new can, without “going all in.”
Menu staples, such as the popular garlicky shrimp and lobster linguine, will remain, said the couple, who took over ownership of the restaurant in 2013.
The Leitzes are also the proprietors of the Boomtown brewery and woodfire bar and grill locations, which launched in Eveleth in 2015 and later expanded to Hibbing and now — opening during the pandemic — to Duluth.
Morcom said he hopes to bring back The Whistling Bird’s sushi nights, possibly bringing in sushi chefs from the Twin Cities. He also plans to hold “specialty dinners,” also with occasional guest chefs.
Other ideas include beer pairing dinners featuring Boomtown brews. “It’s endless what we can do here,” he said.
The fifth-generation Iron Ranger, whose great-great-grandfather was the first captain of the Soudan Underground Mine, specializes in “from-scratch” seasonal cooking and said he intends to “elevate things from the old recipes and bring my own spin to it.”
While it may sound fancy, the concept is to provide those special culinary experiences, while also appealing to everyone.
The chef’s philosophy is that “food connects us all.”
Morcom, who began working at age 15 at Fortune Bay Resort Casino, with aspirations of becoming a hotel and restaurant manager, joined the United States Navy at 18. Following his service, Morcom attended Le cordon Bleu cooking school in Minneapolis. Upon graduation, Morcom took an unpaid internship at Restaurant Alma in Minneapolis, which has been consistently rated one of the top restaurants in the Twin Cities, and worked his way up.
The general public might not realize how impressive it is, Erik Leitz said, for the Iron Range to have a chef who not only worked at a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, but held a top position there.
After 13 years at Alma, Morcom returned to his roots. He opened a pop-up restaurant at the site of the former Chocolate Moose in Ely, calling it Moose Bear Wolf. The pop-up featured a seasonal menu highlighting local ingredients, including edible flowers from Morcom’s own garden and wild rice he hand harvested.
Morcom most recently served as chef at The Wilderness at Fortune Bay’s Wilderness Grill.
The public seems excited for the restaurant to re-open and for Morcom to come aboard, Jessica Leitz said. A recent Facebook post making the announcement garnered more than 1,600 likes, with plenty of comments expressing enthusiasm and accolades for Morcom.
“COVID was really tough for us,” she said. The Whistling Bird is a small restaurant on Gilbert’s main street with a small staff. It was already operating only five nights a week for dinner (Wednesday through Sunday).
When there was an outbreak of COVID and the eatery shut down for two weeks, the owners re-evaluated the situation. Shortages in the labor market, higher product prices, and inflation in general, all played a part in the decision to close temporarily starting Oct. 31.
The owners didn’t want to run a place that was not living up to their high standards, they explained.
Employees were transferred to the couple’s other restaurants to avoid layoffs leading into the holiday season.
The Whistling Bird is currently seeking both front- and back-of-the-house staff, offering good pay and pay incentives.
For those looking to work in the kitchen, “there are opportunities for growth,” said Morcom, who will offer training and teaching for workers who want to climb the ladder internally or beyond. “We want to see you grow,” he said.
Jessica Leitz said she is “excited for the specialty dinners” and all the news things happening at the restaurant.
“This is unique,” Morcom said of The Whistling Bird. “You don’t expect a Jamaican restaurant here in Gilbert.”
JoPat Curtis, a Minnesota native, and husband, Toney Curtis, originally from Jamaica, opened the business in 1998, bringing authentic Jamaican cuisine, Caribbean-style drinks, and warm hospitality to the Range, which drew customers from near and far.
Even Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron enjoyed the place so much while on the Range filming the movie “North County,” she mentioned it in interviews, raving about the coconut shrimp.
The couple ran the business for more than a decade until JoPat’s health issues from a rare disease that affected her kidneys and lungs played a role in its closing in 2009. She died from the disease the following year at age 58.
When the current owners took over several years later, many of the recipes were retained, including popular dishes, tropical drinks and the authentic jerk sauce.
Erik Leitz said it’s his hope that people will want to enjoy a meal there on a weeknight, just as much as on the weekend.
Customers can dine casually at the bar or enjoy a more intimate setting in the dining room, Morcom added.
The exact opening day has not been set. Patrons can check The Whistling Bird’s website and Facebook page for more information and for sneak peaks at the new menu. It will likely be open five days a week, again.
The Whistling Bird will continue to be “a destination restaurant — but a more,” Morcom said.
“We want to do something nobody has done before, something really special, but still appropriate to everyone,” Erik Leitz added. “Our goal is to really ‘do something.’”
And with Chef Morcom at the helm, the owners are confident that is possible.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the community again, and educate and teach,” Morcom said. “This is my medium.”
