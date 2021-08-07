Longtime Ely councilor honored for her work on greater Minnesota issues

ELY — Heidi Omerza has spent 14 of the 19 years she has lived in Ely serving the community as a member of the city’s city council.
In July, she was honored for that work and more by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) during the Coalition’s summer conference in Alexandria, Minn., for her excellence in service to Greater Minnesota.
The Excellence in Service Award is given annually to city leaders who demonstrate knowledge, leadership and active participation in CGMC program areas over the past year.
“It is humbling and an honor to get an award for the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, but I can think of many other people that are more deserving,” Omerza said by email this week. “It is important that greater Minnesota’s voice is heard on issues that are vital to keeping greater Minnesota vibrant and viable not only now but for future generations.”
Omerza, who has a degree in education, has been on the Ely City Council since 2007, said her reason for running the first time was that there were no council members who had children in the Ely school district and there were no women on the council.
“It seemed important that (that) part of Ely be represented, especially after several people asked me to run,” she said by email. “I enjoy helping people, whether it's building a library that is ADA compliant, so all of our patrons can visit, or trying to problem solve our childcare shortage issue. My goal is to continue to make Ely a great place to live, work and play.”
Heidi isn’t the only member of the family in public service. Her husband Tom Omerza - who works at Frandsen Bank and coaches junior varsity basketball - is on the Ely School Board.
Together they have four children, three who have already graduated from Ely and another who will be a junior this fall.
According to a press release announcing the award, as a member of the CGMC Board of Directors and co-chair of the Local Government Aid/Property Taxes Committee, Omerza has long been a go-to leader for the CGMC.
For the past two years, she has also served as president of the Greater Minnesota Partnership, the CGMC’s partner organization that focuses on economic development issues.
“In that role, Omerza has been an outspoken champion for Greater Minnesota on a variety of issues including child care, broadband expansion and housing,” CGMC officials wrote.
Last winter, she joined Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian to pen a guest column highlighting the need for more child care options in Greater Minnesota and the critical role child care plays in keeping our state’s economy strong. The column was published in more than a dozen media outlets across the state and helped bring needed attention to this important issue.
"City leaders like Heidi are critical to the success of our organization," Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls and president of the CGMC said in the release. "She is extremely knowledgeable about the issues that impact our communities and works hard to make sure Greater Minnesota’s unique needs are addressed at the Legislature. Whether it is meeting with legislators, writing commentaries or rallying other city leaders to join the fight, Heidi is always willing to roll up her sleeves and work hard to advance our goals.”
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.
The group recently recognized state legislators, city officials and other community leaders who have had a positive impact on rural communities over the previous year and legislative session. A total of 24 award recipients were honored at the annual Legislative Awards Dinner last week in Alexandria.
