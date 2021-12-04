Northeastern Minnesota loggers say demand is up for the timber used to make paper and building products.
“I know they're loading up as much as they can,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director, said of area wood products mills.
As the ground freezes up and loggers are back into the woods, mills are building stockpiles of wood.
“As the colder weather comes and the season changes, it's common practice for wood yards to stock up to carry them through the spring and summer,” Mike Birkeland, Minnesota Forest Industries executive vice president said. “It's the time loggers make hay.”
Northeastern Minnesota wood products mills make a variety of products including lumber, siding, paper, and oriented strand board.
Even though area mills are loading up on wood, loggers say they're getting wedged by increased fuel prices, labor issues, parts shortages, and trucking issues.
“We're getting hit everywhere we turn between labor and trucking,” Mike Hill, a logger from Bovey said. “Anyone who has a flat bed isn't going to come out here and haul wood when they can make double that trucking with it.”
A nationwide demand for freight and construction truck drivers has put the squeeze on the trucks and drivers needed to haul wood, Hill said.
There's also a continuing problem of hiring and retaining timber workers, he said.
“It's the labor,” Hill said. “We're out-priced everywhere. Guys are fleeing to the mines and everywhere else. They're not going to come here and work for $25 an hour when you can make that as a starting wage somewhere else.”
Hill says he's hired workers who've been working other occupations.
“I have two farmers working for me now who were having a hard time in farming,” Hill said.
Mike Nielsen, a logger from Ely, says to retain his workers, he gave them a 10 percent raise.
“We're just not attracting anybody new to the industry,” Nielsen said. “The median age is 55 years old. “I'm 41 and I'm the youngest guy on the job. We just aren't attracting anybody new to the industry.”
However, Nielsen says this year is looking better for loggers compared to last year as area wood products mills are taking more wood and a wider variety of species.
“I gather the mills have a lot of orders and there's more on the horizon,” Nielsen said. “I'm more optimistic this year than last year. We can sell each of the species we have.”
Fuel costs are also putting a big dent in logger's bottom lines, Hill said.
Making multiple trips to haul timber to northeastern Minnesota mills can add up to hundreds of miles a day.
Diesel fuel at some northeastern Minnesota fueling stations pushed up to $3.67 a gallon this week.
A little more than a year ago, diesel fuel was $2.19 a gallon.
“A lot of trucks fuel about 130 gallons at a shot,” Hill said. “When you're doing that every other day, it adds up.”
In recent weeks, some wood products mills have provided a fuel adjustment increase to loggers to help with fuel costs, Hill said.
“On an average day you get about $60 to $70, but then you have to split it up among your costs,” Hill said.
As loggers get back into the woods to harvest during winter, when frigid weather can be hard on equipment, parts are becoming yet another problem.
Nielsen said he waited days for a part to arrive via Canada and Maine before buying a used part to get one of his machines running.
“One of the big things is parts availability,” Nielsen said. “When you need parts you have to wait days.”
With fuel costs, inflation, trucking and parts issues, an aging workforce, and a shortage of young loggers, Nielsen is concerned about the future of the industry.
“Our industry never keeps up with anything,” Nielsen said. “We're definitely not keeping up with the cost of inflation. I had to take money out of my own pocket to pay my (trucking) contractors. Things are getting tighter and tighter. As far as our industry, we're swirling around the drain.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.