Logging trucks are idle. Feller bunchers quiet.
“We've had trucks parked for months,” Scott Dane, executive director of Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota in rural Gilbert said. “Demand has dropped off.”
But struggling northeastern Minnesota loggers and log haulers are about to receive a jump start.
A $200 million appropriation in the federal Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020, is earmarked at providing financial assistance to loggers and log hauling operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're excited,” Dane said. “We don't have all the answers (about the bill) yet, but to the best of our knowledge it will be grant funding.”
Full details of the assistance are still sketchy.
However, under the appropriation language, funding will be available to logging and log trucking businesses experiencing a gross revenue decline of 10 percent or more relating to the pandemic from January 1, 2020, to December 1, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.
The money will be allocated by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Loggers and haulers can use the funds to help cover fixed expenses, Dane said.
“This won't make anybody whole,” Dane said. “Nothing will until the pandemic is behind us. But it will help loggers and truckers survive until we get back to some sense of normalcy.”
The nation's forest products industry has taken a pounding in 2020.
Demand for paper products used by schools, restaurants and government, coupled with a slowdown in the sales and production of other wood products, triggered mill idlings and shutdowns.
The June shutdown of the Verso mill in Duluth heavily impacted many area logging operations. Verso was a large consumer of spruce and balsam.
“For the loggers that supplied a lot of wood to Verso, they will be the ones who see the most benefit,” Mike Birkeland, executive vice president of the Timber Producers Association and Minnesota Forest Industries in Duluth said. “For those loggers especially, it's going to be of help.”
It's the first time ever that the logging and log hauling industry has received federal relief, Birkeland and Dane said.
“The significance, more than anything, is that it's first of its kind,” Birkeland said. “We've seen this kind of assistance historically in the agriculture industry.”
Efforts by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, with support from Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, helped secure the appropriation, Dane said.
Across the nation, wood consumption decreased 6.7 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, resulting in an $1.83 billion loss in revenue, according to a Forests2Market report. As consumption fell, so did prices for delivered wood.
Thirty-four of the nation's 50 states are considered timber producers, Dane said.
How the funding will be allocated, is still unknown, he said.
Minnesota State Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook said the northeastern Minnesota's forest products industry needs another outlet for wood.
“We're not cutting as much wood as we used to,” Bakk said. “Until we land another significant project, and we will, it will be tough. And it has to be something other than paper. The worldwide demand for paper is going down about three percent a year. What's really growing fast is the market for brown paper.”
Brown paper is used for paper bags, envelopes, and package wrapping.
Despite Verso, other northeastern Minnesota forest products mills continue to operate. That's a positive for loggers, Birkeland said.
Yet, a rebound in paper-consuming segments of the economy remains the long-term solution for loggers and mills to recover, he said.
“The sooner schools are back in session, government offices are open, and restaurants and entertainment venues are back in business, will help,” Birkeland said.
