VIRGINIA — There are a number of things about running a locksmithing shop that never get old, say Steve and Eva Lepisto, longtime owners of Biss Lock Inc.
Perhaps at the top of the list is the opportunity to help people out of difficult, embarrassing, or even dangerous situations. Take, for instance, the grandma who accidentally locked herself out of her home in the winter while taking out the trash; or the woman visiting from out of town who flushed her car keys down the toilet at an area store.
The couple has many such stories, spanning decades. Five decades, to be precise, for 66-year-old Steve Lepisto, who locked into the family business when he was just 16 years old.
Lepisto, who as a teenager sometimes hitchhiked to work, has now been part of the business for 50 of its roughly 100 years of operation in Virginia.
He is so well-versed at the work, he could probably do it blindfolded, said Eva Lepisto. Steve is, indeed, colorblind, she said.
That could be problematic — especially since the pins used for keying and rekeying are color-coded. Not to mention, the smallest is only “ten thousandths of an inch” in diameter, he noted.
But the third-generation locksmith can do much of the labor simply “by feel.” That’s what happens when you’ve been locksmithing for half a century.
The business was started around 1921 by Steve Lepisto’s step grandfather, William “Bill” Biss, a locksmith originally from Germany.
It began as Biss Repair, located just down from Chestnut Street on Second Avenue. William and his wife, Peggy, lived on the premises.
Biss Repair was much more than a locksmith shop. The business specialized in sharpening saws and lawnmower blades and fixing fishing rods and reels. In those days, people couldn’t afford to buy new; rather they repaired the equipment they owned, Steve explained.
His father, Richard “Dick” Lepisto, was next in line in the family business.
After returning to Virginia following his service in the United States Army during the Korean War, Dick Lepisto went to work for his stepfather in 1954.
About 10 years later, he purchased the shop. A pistol enthusiast and avid trapshooter, Dick Lepisto — recognized by his waxed handlebar mustache — incorporated gun sales and repair into the business, which he renamed, Biss Lock and Gun.
The following decade, Steve joined his dad at the shop. In the early-1970s, students were allowed to leave school in the afternoon to work — and Steve Lepisto took full advantage of the opportunity. The work became his full-time job.
As his father approached 50 years in the business, medical issues stemming from his war service began affecting his ability to get around, forcing Dick’s wife, Dorothy, and their sons, including Steve’s younger brother, Jack, (who had joined the crew in 1995) to take a more active role in running the store.
On Aug. 1, 2002, Dick Lepisto died at age 72.
Upon his death, the business was split in two. “My brother took the gun portion and I took the lock side,” Steve said.
Steve and wife Eva then moved the lock business next door, into the building on Second Avenue that had been the Virginia office of the late Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone, who died in a plane crash near Eveleth on Oct. 25, 2002.
The couple later moved into Biss Lock’s current site farther south on Second Avenue. It is the only remaining part of the original Biss establishment.
---
Today, Biss Lock Inc., is a full-service locksmith for residential and commercial locks and keys; domestic and foreign automobile, ATV and motorcycle locks, keys and ignitions; high-security locks, and safes, which it sells and services, as well.
“We are a mobile business with a storefront,” said Eva Lepisto. The business covers a 100-mile radius, and emergency situations such as lock-outs take precedence over rekeying or selling door hardware.
There have been instances where children have been locked inside vehicles. Other times, individuals may be locked out in rather rural areas or extreme weather conditions.
The Lepistoes have been thanked many times over by panicked people, grateful for their rescue.
Locksmithing has changed quite a bit since the days when Bill Lepisto started in the field. At one time, a skeleton key opened any number of doors. They were replaced with numerous types of key blanks. Digital and fingerprint technology are among the newest developments.
“There are pros and cons to both,” Steve Lepisto said of the newer versus older methods. For the most part, he prefers mechanical locks, which are tried and true and usually far easier in his profession to manipulate.
Steve and Eva Lepisto these days also favor keeping the business — open three days per week — simple. You could say that is the key to success.
At this point, “we have no reason to retire,” she said. When not available, the couple refers business to other locksmithing operations.
There is still nothing better than helping someone out, said the husband and wife.
There are sad occasions, such as accessing a safe after someone’s relative has died. There are more humorous times, like once when the owners assisted a man locked out of his home, attired only in his underwear.
Steve and Eva Lepisto even have a funny story of their own.
Early on, when Eva joined the longtime business, Steve was working to open a lock one day. When he went to retrieve a tool, she unknowingly locked the door he had just opened.
It’s been some time since that occurrence — decades, in fact. But Steve and Eva Lepisto still laugh about it to this day.
