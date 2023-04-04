Doing some spring cleanining

Youth from Iron Range Youth for Christ pick up trash in the vicinity of the Hibbing Public Library on Sunday in Hibbing. The clean up is one of several events the group is doing as part of Love the Range.

 Photo Submitted

HIBBING—A local youth group is reaching out to people in need with an opportunity for fellowship and a free load of laundry.

On Thursday, April 6, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iron Range Youth for Christ is offering a free load of laundry at the Clean Again Laundromat, at 2501 First Avenue in Hibbing. Laundry detergent will be available.

