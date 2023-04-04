Youth from Iron Range Youth for Christ pick up trash in the vicinity of the Hibbing Public Library on Sunday in Hibbing. The clean up is one of several events the group is doing as part of Love the Range.
HIBBING—A local youth group is reaching out to people in need with an opportunity for fellowship and a free load of laundry.
On Thursday, April 6, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iron Range Youth for Christ is offering a free load of laundry at the Clean Again Laundromat, at 2501 First Avenue in Hibbing. Laundry detergent will be available.
This event is part of an effort called Love the Range, which is “a way to intentionally bring people together to love others and love God together,” according to Jake Grass, Executive Director of Mesabi Range Youth for Christ.
The free laundry day was introduced last year as part of Love the Range, and organizers felt it was a way to let people know they are loved and just take time to communicate with them where they are at, Grass said.
Grass said Love the Range brings together churches across the Range to serve together, “Because He first loved us—love our Range and community and bring people together under the banner of Jesus Christ.”
“We’re grateful for the camaraderie and the opportunity to serve others where they are at,” Grass said.
The free laundry day is just one of the events planned for Love the Range.
This past Sunday a group conducted a cleanup of areas in Hibbing, and is planning another public cleanup in Chisholm.
A pizza supper is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Chisholm Baptist Church, 5001 Hwy. 5, and after the meal a bus will take participants to various areas to clean, including the lake walk, pocket park, empty lots and other places that need sprucing up, returning to the church by 7:30 p.m.
There is a food drive planned in conjunction with the cleanup on Thursday. To be eligible to win a gift card, bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the food shelf to the cleanup event in Chisholm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.