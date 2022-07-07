Local YMCA Board seeks public’s ‘trust and patience’

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mesabi Family YMCA’s Board of Directors is seeking the public’s “trust and patience” as details are sorted out regarding the dissolution of the local nonprofit and closing of the Mountain Iron facility at the end of the month, according to its legal representative.
An announcement was made last week that the Mesabi Family YMCA would close its doors to the public on July 31; however, it would work with the Duluth YMCA, which would continue to operate the summer day camp and “other selected programs,” according to a press release emailed by Mesabi Family YMCA Interim CEO Amanda Mathson.
The memorandum of understanding with the Duluth YMCA states that the Duluth entity would take on “some of the core programs, like summer camp, and implement and run those,” Jennifer Urban, with Legal for Good PLCC, said by phone. “But we need more clarity with the Duluth Y.”
Legal for Good, based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, works exclusively with nonprofits and was recently obtained for legal support by the Mesabi Family YMCA. All public information regarding the closure is being funneled through Legal for Good, Mathson said.
Urban said there are many components “still in flux” as the Mesabi Family YMCA winds down operations. Aside from the Duluth YMCA picking up some programs, others could potentially be transferred to existing community organizations, she said.
“The board understands the critical nature the Y plays in the community, and we are asking for community trust,” Urban said. “This has been brewing for some time, and we are asking for a little bit of trust and time as we try to figure it out” and continue to explore details with the Duluth YMCA.
The board further comprehends that the local Y “is a keystone of community life on the Iron Range” and the intent is “to not shutter all programs,” but rather “to take a contemplative approach at other organizations filling in the gaps,” she said.
Urban said she could not comment on how long closure plans have been discussed by the Mesabi Family YMCA’s governing board, but said Legal for Good was retained recently under direction from the YMCA of the USA, which the Mesabi Y has been working with for some time.
She noted that closing the facility “was not an easy decision to come to. The Board of Directors took painstaking measures to look into all the alternatives. This was the only viable alternative.”
Like many other nonprofits, the Mesabi Family YMCA was hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, Urban said. Memberships and donations never returned to pre-COVID levels, she said.
According to the press release, “the Mesabi Family YMCA has been operating under severe financial strain for several years, in part due to the rising costs associated with maintaining an aging building and in other part due to declining membership and reduced program enrollment.”
“The (Mesabi) Y is another example of a membership- and grant-driven nonprofit” that has struggled due to the financial effects of COVID and other circumstances, Urban said.
She said she did not have current or pre-COVID membership numbers to provide.
The Mesabi Family YMCA has been in existence for roughly 38 years in the community. In addition to a pool, gym, and exercise equipment, it has offered youth and senior programs, group fitness and wellness programs, scholarships, child care and summer day camp.
Earlier this year, the Mesabi Family YMCA expanded its senior citizen programs and obtained new fitness equipment. It also partnered with the City of Virginia to operate the new wellness center at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center (ITMEC).
Urban said there are certain protocols the nonprofit must meet, which include selling off assets, including the building, and liquidating as much as possible “at fair market value.” Any equipment that has been leased will be returned to the leasing company. “Anything unable to be sold would be donated to another nonprofit in the community.”
At Tuesday’s Virginia City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, the board passed a motion to cancel its operational agreement at the ITMEC with the Mesabi Family YMCA. The matter will be brought to a council meeting for formal approval.
According to officials, the city owns or leases the fitness equipment at the ITMEC’s wellness center.
Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber said at Tuesday’s meeting that it is his understanding that the Mesabi Family YMCA will continue to operate the ITMEC center through July 31.
The city then needs to decide how to proceed, either taking on operations or finding another entity to run the ITMEC fitness center, Councilor Julianne Paulsen said Wednesday.
Silber said at the Committee of the Whole that he had previously run numbers regarding the city operating the fitness rooms. At the time it was not feasible, but with the closing of the Mesabi Family YMCA’s facility, that may have changed. Silber said he will look into new findings.
Urban said the Y’s board intends to keep information regarding the closure and future programs “as transparent as possible.”
As more information is determined, it will be released “in order to maintain community trust,” she said.
