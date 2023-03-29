CHISHOLM—There’s an ongoing effort to increase the workforce for the budding film industry in Minnesota, including here on the Range and in Duluth.
“We want to put our local workers to work,” Riki McManus of the Upper Midwest Film Office said.
McManus said having local workers involved in film productions makes sense from a production standpoint, in order to cash in on rebates offered by the State of Minnesota and other entities.
“We want as many local workers as possible, but there are just not enough,” McManus insists.
This summer there are two film projects planned, one on the Range and the other in Duluth, according to McManus.
As a way to address the local shortage, the Upper Midwest Film Office hosts workshops to attract people who are interested in learning about the industry.
At a three-day immersive workshop held in February at the Lost 40 Studios, located in Chisholm City Hall, participants learned about the role a production assistant—the most common entry level position—plays on the set. Another workshop is being planned for May of this year.
“Without a more extensive crew base in Minnesota, the potential growth of the film industry will be inhibited,” Nick Swedlund, Co-founder and Education Outreach and Development Director at Lost 40 said. “The industry of filmmaking is a complex, collaborative endeavor that demands the expertise of numerous skilled professionals. The UMFO Film Industry Training Program, designed and overseen by Lost Forty Studios, serves as a means of establishing an entry point into this industry.”
McManus said individuals who complete these classes aren’t considered “professionals” in any particular area, they can apply for positions on the set and work their way up the ranks. She said some of the participants from the first workshop offered through the Upper Midwest Film Office have since been involved with five film projects.
Another outlet to learn about the film industry is through workshops offered at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm and Zeitgeist Arts in Duluth.
“Our goal is to empower, support, and educate Northland community members ages 16+ as active participants in shaping our culture, and engage diverse communities to rethink the way we view film, art, and local storytelling,” it states on the website for Zeitgeist Minnesota Media Arts School. “We provide access and a platform to work, learn, create, and experience filmmaking and media production in our community.”
At the UMD Creative Lab at MDC and at Zeitgeist participants have access to iMac computers loaded with creative design and editing software, film/video equipment for on-site photo/video shoots, digital tools, and more.
McManus said someone who takes the editing workshop, for instance, could put those skills to work assisting an editor with editing “the dailies,” which is footage shot on a particular day.
The Upper Midwest Film Office next workshop is set for May 19, 20, and 21 at a location on the Range to be determined. More information will be available online at https://uppermidwestfilmtv.org/workshops/.
Information on classes at MDC starting in April can be found at
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.