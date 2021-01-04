SUPERIOR, Wis. — The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

Amber Benson, Lily Jatso, Haily Klassen, Jasmine Lanhart, Danielle Lenich, Teelyn Minkel and Jordan Stish, all of Hibbing.

Mallory Clusiau and Karlyn Lorenz, both of Nashwauk.

Lacey Erickson, of Side Lake.

