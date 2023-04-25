Local speech students advance to state meets By STAFF REPORT Apr 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students from school districts across the Range are advancing to state level competition in speech.Section 7AA FinalistsIan Larrabee-HibbingMallory Seykora-HibbingSection 7A FinalistsCreative Expression: Lily Danielson-Bigfork, Lydia Kowarsch-Cherry High SchoolDiscussion: Samantha Barry-Cherry, Tyler Schriber-Rock RidgeDuo Interpretation: Adam Norgaard and Mia Domiano-Mesabi East, Kaely Nelson and Aunika Kempa-CherryExtemporaneous Speaking: Rylyn Cooper-CherryGreat Speeches: Brennan Muhich-Rock RidgeHumorous Interpretation:Layne Kaufenberg-North East Range High School, Isabelle Mattson-Mountain Iron-Buhl High SchoolInformative Speaking: Jake Bradach-Rock RidgeOriginal Oratory: Tegan Fordahl-South Ridge, Logan Meskill-Northeast RangeSerious Interpretation—Drama: Allison Anderson-Rock Ridge, Dylan Celley-Rock RidgeSerious Interpretation-Poetry: Hannah Roche-Cherry, Scarlett Vanderscheuren-South Ridge, Esther Anderson: ElySerious Interpretation-Prose: Sawyer FierkeLepp-South RidgeStorytelling: Owen Erickson-South Ridge, Rhys Riggle-Cherry, Apres Surla-Rock RidgeThe state speech meets are set for April 28 for AA and April 29 for A. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Sports Education Geology Rhetoric Literature Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Woman and child killed in Highway 169 crash Tammy A. Nori Deborah Ann Eliason Richard G. Nash Robin Matilda Salo Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
