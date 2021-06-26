To perform free concert today
CHISHOLM — Marty Halverson, a local musician and Chisholm City Councilor, is hosting a free concert today, beginning at 3 p.m. from the porch of his home at 322 Southwest First St. in Chisholm.
This is the second time in recent years that Halverson has hosted such an event. In 2017 during the Chisholm All Class Reunion he held the first concert outside of his residence, located across the street from the park on Southeast First St.
At a meeting earlier this week, the Chisholm City Council voiced support for the event and approved a request from Halverson for a no parking zone in front of his house while it’s going on.
Halverson, a musician with about 20 years of experience playing in bands, on Friday told the Tribune Press that he will be joining local musicians Sara Softich, of Hibbing and Todd Hart, of Chisholm during the event. A Hibbing-based band called Sugar on the Roof is also part of the lineup, he noted.
A variety of music is planned for Saturday consisting of “originals, old time acoustic music with fiddles, accordions and mandelins,” Halverson said.
Halverson said he plans to play the accordion this afternoon. His musical talents include singing and playing the piano.
At 3 p.m. Halverson is scheduled to join Softich, followed by Sugar on the Roof at 4 p.m. Then Halverson will join Hart to perform at 5 p.m.
“If there’s people and musicians, it could go after that,” Halverson said, while noting the performers would like to wrap things up before 7 p..m. to avoid conflicting with a free concert tonight featuring the Minneapolis-based group, The Suburbs at Minnesota Discovery Center, or any entertainment lined up at downtown establishments tonight.
