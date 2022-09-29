HIBBING — Washington School Principal B.J. Berg was clearly moved on Wednesday when a semi truck rolled up to the school with a donation of what ended up being two full pallets of boxes filled with various school supplies.

The donation was a result of the local McDonald’s owner/operators Fries for Supplies Initiative whereby participating local McDonald’s restaurants donated 10 percent of the sales of every a la carte order McDonald’s World Famous Fries from July 25-29 to the Kids In Need Foundation, a Roseville, Minn.-based nonprofit that provides school supplies to under-resourced schools nationwide, according to a press release. Nearly $91,000 was raised through the initiative at participating restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood, Michigan, it states.

