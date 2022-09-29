More than 50 boxes filled with school supplies donated from the McDonald's "Fries for Supplies" program are wheeled into Washington School in Hibbing Wednesday afternoon. Washington School was one of seven schools across the state selected to share in the $91,000 donation.
Washington School Principal BJ Berg pushes a cart loaded with "Fries for Supplies" school supplies to the school's gym where the more than 50 boxes would be opened and sorted.
Mark Sauer
HIBBING — Washington School Principal B.J. Berg was clearly moved on Wednesday when a semi truck rolled up to the school with a donation of what ended up being two full pallets of boxes filled with various school supplies.
The donation was a result of the local McDonald’s owner/operators Fries for Supplies Initiative whereby participating local McDonald’s restaurants donated 10 percent of the sales of every a la carte order McDonald’s World Famous Fries from July 25-29 to the Kids In Need Foundation, a Roseville, Minn.-based nonprofit that provides school supplies to under-resourced schools nationwide, according to a press release. Nearly $91,000 was raised through the initiative at participating restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood, Michigan, it states.
“Absolutely overwhelming,” Berg said as he looked at the boxes of donations, containing a variety of school supplies including notebooks, scissors, dry erase markers, to name a few, lined up in one of the gymnasiums in the kindergarten through second grade area of the school. “I just can’t tell you how grateful we are to receive these much needed supplies.”
Corey Klinefelter, owner of 11 McDonald’s restaurants in Northern Minnesota, including Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia, and Allan Reini, Director of Operations for McDonald’s Northern Minnesota, were in attendance and helped unload boxes.
Klinefelter grew up in Eveleth and Reini said all four of his children attended the Washington School and are Hibbing High School graduates.
“The challenge with supplies is to get them up here (the Range), so that’s been a positive for us,” Klinefelter said.
Berg expressed how grateful the school is for the donation, especially with how tight budgets are in homes and in schools right now.
“You’ve impacted our youth tremendously,” Berg told Klinefelter and Reini.
McDonald’s owner/operators of more than 225 restaurants participated in the Fries for Supplies initiative, according to the press release, providing school supplies to more than 320 teachers and nearly 9,000 students across the region.
The first delivery of supplies was at Excell Academy Charter School in Brooklyn Park, Minn. In addition to Hibbing, schools in Duluth, Mankato, Minneapolis, Rochester and St. Cloud are scheduled to receive a delivery of school supplies.
