HIBBING/VIRGINIA—Local law enforcement agencies across the state of Minnesota are carrying the Flame of Hope in honor of Special Olympics as the Final Leg Torch run makes its way across the state.

The Hibbing leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, on the corner of First Avenue and Howard Street and takes a route to the Hibbing Police Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments