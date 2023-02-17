CHISHOLM—The Minnesota Museum of Mining annual meeting and dinner is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Valentini’s Supper Club. There is an Italian dinner planned for 5:30 p.m., followed by a welcome and program at 6.

Mary Palcich Keyes, a local historian and columnist was selected to give the keynote address.

