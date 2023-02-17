CHISHOLM—The Minnesota Museum of Mining annual meeting and dinner is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Valentini’s Supper Club. There is an Italian dinner planned for 5:30 p.m., followed by a welcome and program at 6.
Mary Palcich Keyes, a local historian and columnist was selected to give the keynote address.
“I was very honored when Carol Borich (Museum of Mining Board Treasurer) contacted me, and I’m looking forward to sharing stories about the Iron Range schools and how they helped immigrants to become Americans, because i think it’s one of the most wonderful stories about the Iron Range,” Keyes said last week.
In her presentation entitled, “The Schools That Did it All,” Keyes plans to focus on the first 40 years of the 20th century, particularly the first 30 and continuing into the war years when the public schools on the Range ran citizenship classes.
In the first decades of the 20th Century, these schools took in the adults and children of 43 nationalities, helping them to become Americans, according to Keyes.
Keyes said the schools had “interesting ways” to prepare young adults for citizenship.
“It wasn’t just sitting in the classroom,” she said. “In Chisholm they wrote plays and learned songs.”
Keyes also mentioned the many resources the schools had available to immigrants—school doctors, such as Chisholm’s A.W. Graham, nurses, and eye doctors.
An Iron Range native, Keyes is the author of the Years of Yore column in the Mesabi Tribune, and is leader at the Hibbing Historical Society, and is its representative on the St. Louis County Historical Society Board of Governors.
After graduating from Hibbing High School in 1975, Mary attended the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, earning degrees in English, Speech/Theatre, and Secondary Education. She taught for 18 years at Hill-Murray High School in Maplewood, and then worked at the Minnesota History Center in downtown St. Paul. She and her husband Joe returned to Hibbing in 2003. They owned and operated Howard Street Booksellers until 2015. They regularly lead tours of Historic Hibbing, Dylan’s Hibbing, and Hibbing High School.
To reserve a spot for the dinner, you can email carol@mnmuseumofmining.org or phone 218-254-2179. A fee of $30 covers program and dinner.
Located at the top of Chisholm’s main street next door to the Minnesota Army National Guard Armory, the Museum of Mining at 701 Southwest Lake St., has told the story of mining history on the Iron Range for more than 65 years. The museum boasts 13 acres of outdoor exhibits in addition to the exhibits found inside the various buildings on site.
The museum is typically open from mid-May through mid-September. More information is available on the museum’s website at mnmuseumofmining.org.
