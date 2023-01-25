HIBBING—It will be a few more months before motorcycle season arrives but a local Harley Davidson Owner Group (H.O.G) is already planning for their summer season.
Fred Godec, of Hibbing, is the current Director of the Laurentian Divide H.O.G Chapter and has held every position in the H.O.G. family. Other officers for the local chapter are Assistant Director John Taray, of Cherry and Dan Peliska, Road Captain, also of Cherry. All three are life members of H.O.G.
“We’re starting to plan our summer rides with our first dinner meeting (of the year),” Godec said of the Laurentian Chapter, founded in 2010.
Once the riding season starts, the Laurentian Chapter meets at least weekly for a ride, and also plans some weekend rides.
“We average six to eight bikes,” Taray said.
Godec, now 80, has been a Harley owner for 66 years and rides just about every day in the summer months. He shared a photo of himself in 1957 at 14-years-old, sitting on a 1942 model, 72 Harley twin.
“I bought this bike from my Uncle Tony Godec from Ely—he charged me half price,” Godec recalled.
Taray said the Laurentian Chapter has about 25 members on its roster. He went on to explain the club welcomes new members, but you must join the National Chapter first.
“And you have to own a Harley,” said Godec.
Godec said the dealership for the Laurentian Divide Chapter is currently Harley Davidson Sports Center in Duluth.
The national chapter of H.O.G is a resource for riders to learn about different rides and rally events across the nation and also offers a variety of perks for members, including insurance, roadside assistance, reduced cell plans, etc.
Once you are a member of the national H.O.G. organization, you can join the Laurentian Divide Chapter free of charge, Godec noted.
This past summer riders from the local chapter participated in a Harley Davidson rally in Dubuque, Iowa. Stops along the way included the Field of Dreams field in Dyersville, Iowa and a tour inside of a fully-operational Amish style windmill used to make wheat flour.
Anyone interested in joining the Laurentian Divide HOGS Chapter can register for the national organization and the local chapter at Harley Davidson Sports Center in Duluth. For questions, you can contact Godec at 218-263-7784. More information on the national organization is available online at www.hog.com.
