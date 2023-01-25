HIBBING—It will be a few more months before motorcycle season arrives but a local Harley Davidson Owner Group (H.O.G) is already planning for their summer season.

Fred Godec, of Hibbing, is the current Director of the Laurentian Divide H.O.G Chapter and has held every position in the H.O.G. family. Other officers for the local chapter are Assistant Director John Taray, of Cherry and Dan Peliska, Road Captain, also of Cherry. All three are life members of H.O.G.

