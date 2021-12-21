MOUNTAIN IRON — The St. Louis County Republican Party of Minnesota will be hosting a fundraiser in January that will feature many of the state’s conservative politicians seeking higher office in 2022.
The event is set for Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Mountain Iron Community Center and will include a number of guest speakers including Eighth District U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber, gubernatorial candidates Mike Murphy, Dr. Neil Shah, Paul Gazelka, Michelle Benson, The Scott Jensen Campaign, attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow, and St. Louis County Sheriff candidate Chad Walsh.
Organizers are advertising it as a “free” prime rib dinner. For a $50 donation to the St. Louis County GOP, those interested will receive a dinner ticket and a receipt to participate in the MN Political Contribution Refund (PCR) program.
Under PCR rules, Minnesota residents are able to request one refund for each calendar year when they make a financial contribution to state political parties and candidates for state offices.
Organizers are asking people to RSVP by Jan. 3 at ironrangegop@gmail.com.
Jed Holewa, St. Louis County Republican Chairman, said this will be the first time all of the Republican governor candidates will be together in one location in Northern Minnesota.
Getting them all in one room, each with an opportunity to speak, will be helpful to Iron Range voters, he said.
“Our political needs in this state are vast and having every candidate speak in one event can be overwhelming and time consuming. By breaking it down, I believe people will have a better understanding of each candidate, their platforms and will be more memorable,” he said, adding that officials will also use the event to introduce the two Republican candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring to challenge DFL State Rep. Dave Lislegard for his Minnesota House of Representatives House 06B seat, Julia Buria and Matt Norri.
Currently, that district runs from Hoyt Lakes west to near Kinney and from the Cook/Tower/Lake Vermilion area south to Grand Lake and with two GOP candidates both seeking the endorsement, there could be a Republican primary in August.
However, all of that could change in a number of ways under a number of redistricting plans currently being discussed in St. Paul.
Redistricting happens every ten years following the U.S. census.
Lines for all 134 Minnesota House districts and 67 Senate districts, along with congressional districts, are redrawn based on population.
It's extremely early in the long and politically-partisan redistricting process.
“Redistricting is happening this year. Our two house candidates for 6B could be in separate districts when it’s all said and done. Everything is up in the air until the lines are finalized,” Holewa said. “More and more people are reaching out to us and wanting to run for office but are waiting until the lines are finalized.”
For now, however, it is business as usual, and that means with the turn of the calendar, the run for November 2022 will be on.
Holewa said the residents of St. Louis County, which have traditionally voted heavily Democrat, are starting to move to the right and events like this and others his group has organized in the past year or two is part of that movement.
The executive board of the St. Louis County GOP, who is responsible for planning the event, is being proactive “because the Iron Range and Greater Minnesota are tired of what’s happening to our state and they deserve better,” Holewa said, adding that they are planning on holding several events this upcoming year.
“We have to keep the momentum going,” he said.
Holewa said all votes matter and the Jan. 8 event will be a good time for local voters to ask questions on the issues that are important to them.
“The Democratic Party of today left so many hard working people and it’s up to us to bring those traditional values we grew up with back,” Holewa continued. “The Republican Party of St. Louis county is not your typical country club party. We are actively looking for America First conservatives that are willing to put our rights and freedoms in the forefront. We are tired of the senseless attacks on our mining industry and will stand up for our way of life.”
Stauber has yet to announce that he is seeking a third term in Congress and there was no word from his staff whether he would do so at the Mountain Iron event, but according to an October news story in the Grand Forks Herald he has already raised over a million dollars for a 2022 campaign.
