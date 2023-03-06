Local food shelves are joining others in the state in Minnesota FoodShare's March campaign.
Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, and brings together organizations, businesses, faith communities, and individuals to help keep 300 food shelves statewide stocked throughout the year, according to information found on the Greater Minnesota Council of Church's website.
Now in its 42nd year, FoodShare Month started on Feb. 27 and runs through April 9.
During the FoodShare campaign participating food shelves can get a portion of their donations matched.
With the cost of living going up and additional funds allocated to families dependent on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) coming to an end, local food pantries are anticipating additional traffic in the coming months.
A recently approved federal spending bill calls for emergency SNAP benefits introduced in 2020 to expire in February, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Since benefits are usually issued a month after eligibility is determined, most recipients will receive their final emergency assistance in March, it states. SNAP benefits will return to regular amounts in April.
Hibbing Salvation Army
Audra Preble, Case Manager at the Salvation Army's Hibbing branch said the demand for the food pantry there grew in 2022 with 1,010 more visits than in 2021.
Preble said she suspects the new model of shoppers choice, where people can select foods from the food pantry, combined with inflation were factors in the increase.
"Groceries, utilities — everything is going up, making it more difficult for people to access food at grocery stores," Preble said.
Preble said in January of this year there were 706 households served by the food pantry at the Hibbing Branch of the Salvation Army, which is the largest number since she started six years ago. In February that number decreased to 552, which she attributed to it being a shorter month.
Donations received during FoodShare month, both food and monetary, are matched proportionately. The funds help pay for food the agency purchases, and it also helps cover delivery fees, Preble noted.
To help meet the demand the Hibbing branch extended its food pantry and it's now open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. There are income guidelines for the food pantry.
To make an appointment for the food pantry, call ahead at 218-263-5096.
The food pantry is not open on days when the Hibbing branch has its produce truck. The produce truck and soup kitchen at the Hibbing branch are open to everyone.
"None of our food programs have residency restrictions, and you do not need to be a veteran to access the Salvation Army," Preble said. "We're here to help."
Monetary donations and donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 107 West Hoard St. in Hibbing.
Virginia Salvation Army
Major Brenda Pittman of the Salvation Army's Virginia branch said the proportionate match during FoodShare month helps the food pantry there meet the demand.
"It helps, because sometimes donations are low, so whatever comes in through FoodShare is important," Pittman said.
Pittman said the Virginia branch helped 1,500 people with its food boxes, compared to 650 in 2021.
So far this year, in January the Virginia branch distributed 72 food boxes, and about 40 in February.
"Just last month alone we saw new families that have not been here before, and people we hadn't seen for the past few years have been back," Pittman said. "I think we'll have more revisit or even new people that have never been here at all."
Monetary donations and items such as peanut butter, dry milk, pastas, quart-size juices, personal hygiene items, canned goods with pop tops: fruit, soups, canned meats, canned meals are needed at this time.
The food pantry at the Virginia branch of the Salvation Army is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call ahead at 218-741-1889 to make an appointment.
Monetary donations and donations of non-perishable food items may be dropped off between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 407 South 12th Ave. West in Virginia.
Chisholm Food Shelf
Chisholm Food Shelf Director Marci Splinter said the agency at 208 West Lake St. serves new households weekly, but the total number served remains steady.
"We do anticipate more traffic in the upcoming months," Marci Splinter, Director of the Chisholm Food Shelf said last week, citing inflation and the change in SNAP benefits.
The Chisholm Food Shelf, located at 208 West Lake St. served 6,580 duplicated individuals and 2,735 duplicated households in 2022, according to figures provided by Splinter in an email.
"We handed out 135,000 pounds of food," Splinter said.
The Chisholm Food Shelf serves the communities of Chisholm and Balkan and operates a mobile food pantry that serves the communities of Buhl, Kinney and Side Lake.
Donations for the Chisholm Food Shelf can be mailed or dropped off at 208 West Lake St. in Chisholm. For questions or more information, you can call 218-254-0045, please leave a message.
More information on the March FoodShare campaign is available at https://gmcc.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.