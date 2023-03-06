2023foodshelf.pdf
https://gmcc.org

Local food shelves are joining others in the state in Minnesota FoodShare's March campaign.

Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, and brings together organizations, businesses, faith communities, and individuals to help keep 300 food shelves statewide stocked throughout the year, according to information found on the Greater Minnesota Council of Church's website. 

