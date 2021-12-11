The Iron Range is part of a national trend, but unfortunately it’s not a good one.
Catalytic converter thefts are plaguing the area and the nation as the price of the precious metals in them are soaring.
“They’re doing it in broad daylight,’’ Eveleth Police Chief Jesse Linde said in a telephone interview. “That’s brazen of these criminals.’’
Linde estimated there have been at least 12 converter thefts in the last few months that were reported. He also hears police radio traffic of similar thefts all across the area, Duluth and in Minneapolis.
Virginia Police Chief Nicole Young-Mattson recalls having about eight reported stolen going back to the summer. That’s a dramatic increase compared to years past when there was only one reported stolen in a several year span, she said in a telephone interview.
Statewide, nationwide and in Canada, “thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed,’’ she added, with platinum being the most sought-after metal. The metals harvested from the converters are ultimately used in high-tech gadgets.
Linde and Young-Mattson said the most common way the converters are removed is with a SAWZALL reciprocating saw that cuts right through the exhaust pipe.
Linde said the criminals can cut them off very quickly and be gone from the scene of the crime just as fast.
Once the catalytic converters are removed, they are taken out of state and sold, according to Linde.
Young-Mattson said platinum is the main metal the thieves are after.
The victims are then left to discover the theft, a very loud vehicle and a big expense to replace the converter, which runs from $800 to $1,200 on average plus installation. In general, the larger the engine, the more expensive the converter, according to jdpower.com.
Linde said the thefts have occurred in a number of places, including the park and ride at Half Moon Lake, Slumberland (off a delivery truck last month), in Fayal Township and four from Lundgren Motors (used cars that were waiting to get repaired).
“We’ve had more than we need,’’ Linde added about the thefts that started in mid-summer.
Young-Mattson estimated converters stolen from passenger cars are sold for between $100 and $500, while those off bigger, heavier trucks go for $500 to $1,500.
Virginia Police have taken reports of the thefts from a Public Works truck, a couple Parks and Recreation trucks and different cars in various locations. In addition, a hunter parked on Highway 53 returned from his excursion to see “someone had helped himself to the converter.’’
“We have some tips and definitely have some names,’’ according to Young-Mattson, who said the thefts are actively being worked on. She said her department is aware of what’s going on and knows some avenues where the converters are being taken — and who is taking them. She believes it’s just a matter of time before their investigation tracks them down and charges them.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said there have not been any converter thefts in Hibbing for several months.
Linde said his department works very well with the scrap yards, which require identification when selling converters.
That partnership will be one key in stopping the converter thefts, he said. Another method being used is stamping that particular car part, which is being done at a Duluth body shop, he added.
“Something is going to happen here because this is going on all over the state,’’ Linde said.
Other preventive measures include parking in well-lit areas (which isn’t always possible) or parking vehicles inside, Young-Mattson said. In the Twin Cities, some are spray painting the converters a bright color, while others are engraving the owners vehicle identification number or license plate number on them, she added.
