Local berry farmers recognized as county’s 2021 Farm Family of Year

EVELETH — There is one certainty when it comes to farming — uncertainty. Seasonal success is greatly dependent on weather and environmental conditions that simply can not be controlled, says a local farmer whose family was recently honored for its dedication to the field.
“Agriculture is always a challenge,” said Mark Peterson of Peterson’s Berry Farm in rural Eveleth.
The extremes of northern Minnesota’s climate add to that challenge.
Between a late-May frost this past spring and this summer’s hot weather and drought conditions, it has been a rather difficult year for the family farm. This is the second season out of 31 years that the berry farm has not yielded a crop, said Peterson, who typically sells produce and goods at local farmers markets and opens the blueberry fields for picking.
That made the award his family received this year even sweeter.
The University of Minnesota named the Peterson family St. Louis County’s “2021 Farm Family of the Year.”
One family is chosen per county by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on a family’s “demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.”
Some of the factors that landed the award, Peterson said, were his volunteerism efforts and the multigenerational aspect of the farm.
He and wife, Carol Peterson, own and operate the farm, and their daughter, Robin Lindseth, and grandchildren, Julia and Zack, are all involved, especially during the busy berry picking and maple syrup seasons. Carol’s children, Tom, Dawn and Rich, also pitch in when needed.
Peterson is a third-generation steward of the land his paternal grandfather homesteaded after settling in the Eveleth area in the late-1800s. His grandpa, initially a businessman in Eveleth, obtained 160 acres of land through a homestead act in which citizens were given public land provided they live on it, improve it, and pay a small registration fee.
The Peterson family farm began in the early-1900s as a diversified farm producing products for the family’s grocery store in Eveleth.
Then, in 1970, during construction of Highway 53, the farm was divided in half. At that time, the farm’s timber was harvested and the forest land was enrolled in a forest stewardship plan.
The Petersons opened the blueberry-picking farm in 1990, at the southwest corner of Highways 53 and 37 South, on 40 of the original 160 acres, after developing the land, which had been mostly untouched since the highway was built. “The soils are right to grow blueberries,” Peterson noted.
With assistance from a blueberry specialist with the University of Minnesota’s Extension services, the family planted blueberries. There are currently 42 rows with 40 plants per row, he said.
The family later planted strawberries and raspberries, along with hazelnuts, cherries, and most recently, honey berries. But blueberries remain the main crop.
The farm has also been making and selling maple syrup for the past 10 years and produces Christmas wreaths and garland.
Peterson, who served as an agriculture teacher in several of the St. Louis County schools, is also in charge of the lake association at Pleasant Lake, he said. He monitors water levels and quality.
He has worked with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on the farm’s forest stewardship plan. He is also on the board of the local soil and water conservation district and is involved in the Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.
“I speak at garden clubs about what’s going on in the agriculture business or about invasive species,” Peterson said. “I get a lot of questions about how our blueberries grow so well.”
The recent U of M award is not his first.
In 1992, Peterson was recognized as Tree Farmer of the Year by the Minnesota Timber Producers Association for outstanding land stewardship.
“It feels good to be rewarded” for all the hard work of the past 31 years, he said. Often people are not recognized until after they die, he noted.
The farm families of the year were recognized Aug. 5 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls. The Peterson family was also honored locally Aug. 7 at the St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota's economy and the vitality of Minnesota's rural communities,” Bev Durgan, dean of University of Minnesota Extension, said in a press release. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Farmers are constantly trying to “figure out how to make it through” when faced with various challenges, Peterson said. “You have to adjust what you do.” It’s a “long-term” commitment, he added.
