HIBBING—Access North Center for Independent Living of Northeastern Minnesota is one of 57 organizations that was recently awarded a Live Well At Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The community-based nonprofit organization located at 1309 East 40th St. in Hibbing, received $122,000 to help older individuals address accessibility issues and stay in their own home longer. The agency serves the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis in Northeastern Minnesota.

