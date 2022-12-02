HIBBING—Access North Center for Independent Living of Northeastern Minnesota is one of 57 organizations that was recently awarded a Live Well At Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
The community-based nonprofit organization located at 1309 East 40th St. in Hibbing, received $122,000 to help older individuals address accessibility issues and stay in their own home longer. The agency serves the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis in Northeastern Minnesota.
“Most people want to live at home as long as possible,” Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in the press release. “Supporting older Minnesotans to stay in their homes can lead to better health and quality of life. It can also ease pressure on residential care facilities that are struggling to find enough staff.”
“It means that we’re going to be able to provide the ramps, home modifications to improve home accessibility and home accessibility technology to seniors 65 and older at no cost,” Don Brunette, Executive Director for Access North said.
Brunette said the Live Well at Home grant is income eligible, and encourages people to look into eligibility, noting that it serves people that fall in to a gap and don’t qualify for services offered through the county. Services offered at Access North can also be paid through county funding for people that qualify, private pay, and some insurances that recognize their services, he noted.
Access North was started in 1985 and is now a general contractor with the ability to address a number of accessibility projects, including installing ramps, setting up main floor laundry, widening doorways, cutting away the side of a bathtub, or installing a shower, according to Brunette.
“Really anything within the home,” Brunette said.
In an instance where the individual lives in a rental situation such as an apartment, they would need permission from the landlord, he noted.
Brunette said the agency also has other grants available for Smart Home technology. Some examples of this are installing a video doorbell that allows the individual to see who is at their door and talk to that person, and with a voice activated deadbolt can allow the person access, he said.
There are even voice activated microwaves to address disabilities related to vision, Brunette explained.
The ramp project offered through Access North has received multiple awards from the National Organization on Disabilities (NOD), according to information on its website.
Access North has already started accepting applications for Live Well at Home projects. For more information, or to see if you qualify, call 218-262-6675.
For more information on the various services offered through Access North, you can go to the organization’s website at accessnorth.net.
Some other examples of the Live Well at Home Grant include:
• Expanding caregiver support for older people and their families to the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Lake of the Woods County.
• Funding a raised-bed vegetable and flower garden in McGregor to allow access for people using wheelchairs and walkers.
• Providing new services for American Indian elders in their homes in Minneapolis, including homemaker and chore services, home safety assessments and modifications to prevent falls.
