Most people want their lives to mean something at the end of life. We want to have that feeling that it was worth it all, even in the most difficult of times. We want to pass something down to friends and family where someone will say, “that person really made an impact on my life” or “this advice or wisdom spoken is something I’ll never forget. It helps to guide my life”.

For others, life may seem completely random and without purpose. You go down a path and once you get to your destination, it is not what it seemed. It winds up being a dead end…like that restaurant where you planned on going. You look it up online, check the hours, only to get there and find it’s closed. You work hard, many overtime hours; you get ahead financially; you have most of what you would ever want or need but it still feels like you’re missing something. An emptiness remains. You try to check all the boxes: You work hard, you help people, you go to church when you can, your relationships around you seem pretty good. But no, same thing. There’s that gnawing empty feeling inside. You don’t know if you’ve done enough.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments