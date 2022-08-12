Little Church Bible school reunion to be ‘blessing-filled’

Jon Salo poses in front of the Little Church of Vermilion Lake Township Wednesday afternoon. The church has been at the location for over 100 years.

 Mark Sauer

VERMILION LAKE TOWNSHIP — The Little Church in Vermilion Lake Township has been a centerpiece in the community for more than a century, and on Saturday a Bible school reunion will take place there.

A church service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday with Jon Salo conducting the service, followed by a potluck lunch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments