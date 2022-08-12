Little Church Bible school reunion to be ‘blessing-filled’

VERMILION LAKE TOWNSHIP — The Little Church in Vermilion Lake Township has been a centerpiece in the community for more than a century, and on Saturday a Bible school reunion will take place there.
A church service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday with Jon Salo conducting the service, followed by a potluck lunch.
Salo, active in maintaining the church, said in an email, “In the 1960s and possibly to the early 1980s there was one week every summer that Bible school was held. The kids would ride their bikes to the church with their bag lunches and attend the daily Bible school sessions. This has been a memory for all that attended ever since. This past year there was discussion that we should have a reunion.”
The event on Saturday is from noon to 4 p.m. or later. The church is on County Road 26 near the Pike River.
The church “has been a place of worship where all types of church functions happened, such as weddings and baptisms,” Salo said. “There continue to be two to four services a year. A coffee time is held on Thursday mornings. The church has a group that maintains it and ensures it will be a part of the community for years to come. The land was donated by Matt Hill in the early 1900s. It is now owned by the township. This place of gathering had a yard where many of the neighborhood kids gathered to visit and ride bikes in the summers.”
Salo continued, “All that have attended Bible school there or have a connection to this are welcome. We have invited the parents as well. There will be an informal agenda: Introductions, reminiscing time, singing of the Bible school songs we remember so well, and games that were played during lunch and outdoor times. A potluck lunch will be served. A lot of love and togetherness will be shared. If you know of any that attended the Bible school, invite them. This will be a wonderful blessing-filled afternoon.”
Contact Jon Salo on Facebook, or the Little Church Reunion Facebook page, or call 218-969-5777.
