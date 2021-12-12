HIBBING — Life has been anything but normal since the start of 2020 and the start of a global pandemic that has not only altered every facet of human existence, but has also in some ways divided and driven a wedge between family, friends and neighbors.
Schools — the center of any community — have been at times the epicenter of that change in the way we do things and the tension that has come with it.
Heading into a second Christmas season since COVID-19 reared its ugly head, a group of teachers, staff, and students at one local school, the Lincoln Elementary in Hibbing, are hoping a new event will usher in a positive change.
On Wednesday, the Lincoln PTO will present “Deck the Halls 2021,” as a small step toward what organizers hope will one day be a return to the ways things used to be and a step in the right direction toward bringing the community back together for the good of all.
The event, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public, is advertised as “a walk through Lincoln’s decked halls.”
The PTO and staff — and mostly students in the 3rd through 6th grade that attend Lincoln — are creating “a winter wonderland of different displays that will cover the hallways of our entire building,” said 5th grade teacher Alexandra Stene, who is also a PTO member and is chairing the event.
For example, the 6th grade is transforming their hallways into Seussville and the Grinch’s lair. There will also be scenes from Elf, a Charlie Brown Christmas, and other recognizable Christmas related movies, televisions shows and more.
“Our halls are lit, full of color, glitter, paint, and beautifully created themed displays. There may also be some surprise guests at the event, but I don’t want to give too much away,” Stene said.
There will also be free cookies and cocoa available along the way.
“It’s no secret that these last few years have taken an emotional, mental, and physical toll on everyone; adults and children alike. Our battles may look and sound different, but we are all searching for some sort of normalcy,” Stene said. “We’ve had to drastically alter how, when, and where we do things in school. A lot of past community involvement in our school has not been able to happen these last couple years. Our schools need and miss the community interaction and I think our community misses being able to participate in schools. This is a small taste of getting that back.”
“Deck the Halls 2021” is the result of planning that has ebbed and flowed over the past couple months as PTO members discussed different ways to raise money this year.
“At a PTO meeting in September, Cassie Liubakka suggested a walkathon fundraiser rather than catalogs. Our walkathon idea has shifted into Deck the Halls,” Stene said. “For most organizations — ours included — fundraising is a must; and we’d like to shift our fundraising strategy to promoting community, connectivity, and building relationships amongst Lincoln School and the Hibbing community overall. Pursuing this event is a step in that direction.”
Others involved in the planning included Jeri Ann Gabardi, Hillarie Glad, Joanna Butterfield, Mary Sterle, and Liubakka.
For the last two weeks, any hallway you walk down at Lincoln, students and staff are all buzzing about what each classroom is doing, Stene said, adding that administration and staff have far surpassed “what we thought could get accomplished.” The support has been tremendous, she said, adding that she is thankful to work with a group of people so willing to try new things and to play along with all of the crazy ideas.
“You can see the sparkle in students’ eyes as they admire all that is being decorated in the hallways. In the middle of this busy season, the magic and cheer has been relit in our school,” Stene said. “We hoped that teachers and students would jump on board to participate, but we never expected it to this degree. Our halls are literally decked floor to ceiling.”
As part of the event, the PTO also decided to hold a friendly contest for the best classroom display, so there is some incentive to be creative. The best classroom display will receive $100 towards anything they would like and the teacher will receive $50 to a local eating establishment.
The project has also benefited from community and family involvement in the process.
“Families were notified that they could donate any holiday supplies or money to a classroom teacher to help decorate. Teachers also welcomed volunteers to come in and help create the displays too,” Stene said. “It’s been wonderful to see families have an opportunity to get involved in our school again.”
Local businesses also got into the spirit of the season, stepping up to donate in a variety of ways.
“We first reached out to some local businesses and asked if they would be willing to sponsor our event by donating funds. We had so many businesses donate to our event. Because of these sponsors we were able to purchase hundreds of boxes of lights and holiday displays,” she said, adding that those donations also led to the free food and beverages and the contest prizes.
Sponsors included BoomTown, Super One, Kitzville Body SHop, Iracore, Iron Range Plumbing & Heating, Beauty Counter (Hillarie Glad), L&M Radiator, North Star Dental, SnapSigns, Fairview, Walmart, Butterfield Masonry, Sammy’s Pizza, Mike’s Pub, Palmers, Lowe’s, and U.S. Steel.
The event will be free, but the PTO will have a monetary donation box so organizers can start to get a jump on next year and a plan to grow and expand Deck the Halls into a bigger event, featuring even more community wide involvement.
“We initially wanted to have this event outside and create a mini Bentleyville walk, but we had to shift our ideas many times due to what supplies we could find, our donations, and honestly just having a constant stream of new ideas,” Stene said. “Next year we would like to shift it back outside, maybe get some booths from businesses out there, and have snow activities for the kids. But we will see. We’ve learned a lot along the way and will do much reflecting after the event to start planning for next year.”
Stene, who has been teaching for six years (this is her third in Hibbing), said she can’t imagine working anywhere else and that everytime she has a “wild and crazy” idea to do something, she gets full support of the administration.
“Having a backbone of support from administration is key. And yet again I’d like to toot the horn of Lincoln staff, they are incredible. Always willing to help and to go above and beyond for students. Our Lincoln community is an exceptional one,” she said. “‘Deck the Halls’ has turned into everything I had hoped for and even so much more. Seeing students and staff working together to brainstorm, decorate, and to have fun has been truly magical. Everyone is looking forward to it. There is so much joy flowing through our building.”
