Lightning strike damages Virginia home

A Virginia home suffered extensive damage early Thursday after being struck by lightning just before 5 a.m.

 Photo by Friends of the Northland FireWire

VIRGINIA — A home in Virginia’s southside area was extensively damaged early Thursday morning after it was struck by lightning, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.

The incident was reported around 4:55 a.m. in the 200 block of 5th Street South. No injuries were reported, but Virginia fire officials told The Northland FireWire that the home’s electrical system was heavily damaged and there was heavy damage to the exterior.

The Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, and Hibbing fire departments were dispatched. Firefighters spent about three hours on the scene surveying the extent of damages.

---

Cause of mobile home fire under investigation

VIRGINIA — The cause of a mobile home fire in Virginia Wednesday, which caused extensive damage, is under investigation by the Virginia Fire Marshall, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.

No injuries were reported.

Virginia, Mountain Iron, and Gilbert firefighters battled the 10:45 a.m. mobile home fire on Eastview Lane in Briarwood Estates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments