HIBBING – The Androy Hotel sign, which can be seen standing tall above the other buildings in downtown Hibbing, has traditionally been a prominent part of the landscape.
There was a time that the hotel sign used to light the night above the century-old building. And there was a time that the historic hotel was in danger of being demolished.
Through it all the Androy, and it’s sign, have been an iconic fixture in the city.
Those who knew Maria Magdalena Reynolds of Hibbing have said similar things about her: That she was a notable part of the community, as outlined on recent Facebook posts written in her honor, and that her energy, enthusiasm, and love for people and the community had been a beacon of light.
Reynolds volunteer efforts included being co-chair of the Androy Project Committee that was dedicated to saving and preserving the historic Androy Hotel, according to Phil Scalise of Hibbing.
“Mrs. Reynolds was the most influential individual who, with her committee, saved the Androy from being demolished,” said Scalise. “She did many other positive activities that made Hibbing a better place to live, but I feel she will most be remembered for her activist work in preserving one of Hibbing’s most beautiful structures and also preserving the slice of life in the 1920s by the artistic value of this structure.”
That’s why after reading in the Mesabi Tribune that Reynolds had died recently, Scalise brought the idea of having the Androy sign lit for a night in honor and memory of Reynolds to the Hibbing Trivia and Lore page on Facebook.
It was around that time that a friend, who was complementing Scalise on an article he had written about what the downtown Hibbing district was like in the 1950s and 60s, posed a question to him: When was the last time the large Androy sign was lit?
From the pictures, Scalise said the sign was put up in the early 1930s and was lit until the Androy closed in the mid-1970s. Since then, he recalls it only being lit once perhaps in the late 1990s or early 2000s. It was only lit for one evening, Scalise remembers, using a special generator and some clever wiring.
“My thoughts then veered to New York City and what happens when a relevant or important person who was influential in the Broadway district dies, how Broadway honors that individual: The lights of Broadway are dimmed for a period of time in that person’s honor,” said Scalise. “I thought about the obit that I read regarding Mrs. Maria Magdalena Reynolds and her funeral being held (on) the 7th of February. I knew Mrs. Reynolds was very influential in the saving of the Androy Hotel building as the city was ready to demolish the building… and she formed the Androy Project Committee and she and the committee were successful in saving the Androy.”
In the early 1990s the Hibbing City Council started to explore the option of tearing down the Androy to create space for parking downtown, according to historical reports. A core group of Hibbing residents including Gene Nicolelli and Reynolds were against this possibility, as outlined in a 2005 Hibbing Daily Tribune article recalling the battle that took place to save the Androy.
Scalise also recalled reading a plaque in the main entrance of the Androy commending Reynolds and the committee for their efforts in saving this beautiful structure and repurposing it for senior living apartments.
Today, the Androy is home to the Hibbing Elks Club and offers senior living apartments.
“I thought, then, if it were possible, to light the Androy sign in honor of the most influential person of saving that very building by lighting the sign for her and her family,” continued Scalise. “I had no idea if that were even possible, but I thought I would pose the question and idea to see where it would go.”
Comments began pouring in on Facebook from community members about the impact that Reynolds, along with the other committee members, made and what it would take to light the sign again.
Sandra Persson, property manager for the Androy, is aware of the efforts to have the sign lit again.
“My thought would be, let's try to get it lit with the help of fundraising and grants,” said Persson.
Persson noted according to a recent quote she received that it would cost an estimated $29,000 to light the sign. Persson was also told that there are only five people who restore neon lights in the state and that it is like having a Model-T: The upkeep would be important and expensive.
Persson, who is a Hibbing native, said the possibility of it being lit again gives her goosebumps.
Reynold’s family also saw the recognition for their recently passed mother and are truly touched by the meaningful gesture.
“The fact that people have been discussing it is so nice,” said Alexandra Reynolds, one of her daughters. “Even if it does not happen or cannot happen because of logistics with the sign being too old or irreparable, the fact that her passing has those in Hibbing remembering the efforts of my mom and the committee and honoring these efforts means a great deal. I hope some of the younger generation sees these posts or this article and digs into the history of the efforts the Androy Project Committee made to Preserve Our Heritage, which was one of their themes.”
Alexandra pointed out that her mom was very clear that the efforts regarding the Androy were a team effort.
“Anytime someone said, ‘You saved the Androy,’ she was quick to correct them and say, ‘No, we saved the Androy. There were many other people whose efforts helped in that cause,’” recalled Alexandra. “Having said that, every movement big or small needs a heart and she was the heart of the movement. I think her lasting impact is that due to her efforts and those of the committee, Hibbing has a place for us to celebrate marriages, anniversaries, and other milestones in life.”
“Looking at the Androy it is almost unbelievable that they would dream of tearing it down,” Alexandra continued. “I know during the early days of the city council meetings there were many present who were afraid to talk, to stand up, and say what they think is right. She was not. So, I hope her impact on the community is to be an example. If you see something that is wrong, if you know in your heart that a proposed change will not benefit your community, don’t sit silent — say something because you very well may make change.”
Some of Reynolds other volunteer efforts include being president of the Hibbing Medical Auxiliary, chairwoman of the Hospice Board of Directors (at its inception), president of Soroptimist International (the Hibbing chapter), as well as teaching Spanish at Assumption School for many years.
She is remembered for her quick wit, intelligence, beauty, and humor, as outlined in her obituary. She was devoted to and beloved by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was an eternal optimist and lover of life, it reads.
“Oh, this article is too short to answer that question,” said Alexandra when asked what type of woman her mom was. “In a word, she was fearless. She was from Chile and spoke with a beautiful but distinct accent. She always believed that her voice and the voice of others was important. She cared deeply about the Hibbing community and always believed in fighting for what was right. She was heavily involved in charity work, hospice work, and so many other organizations that she gave her time to. The Androy Project Committee was her favorite.
“She was a present and involved mother, always going to bat for her children. On cold winter days, she would see someone walking in the snow and offer them a ride, it did not matter if they were a man or a woman. As her children, we worried about this practice and tried to discourage it. She did not care and continued to do it. In short, she did not sit on the sidelines.”
Only time will tell whether having the Androy sign light the night sky again is possible.
However, the light of Maria Magdalena Reynolds, according to her family, will shine on through her loved ones, the impact she has made, and in the hearts of many, through the darkest of nights — with or without the project.
