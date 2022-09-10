Library card is the perfect ‘school supply’

IRON RANGE — There is a “school supply” item that may sometimes be overlooked.
But it is free and offers so much: Homework help, do-it-yourself classes, around-the-clock access to digital resources, including DVDs, audiobooks, and magazines, to name a few.
What is it? It’s a simple library card.
Yes, an Arrowhead Library System card is not just about checking out books at the library anymore.
Of course, you can still use it for that at any of the 27 regional ALS libraries. But the card offers much more, for all ages, including access to the bookmobile, mail-a-book, and resumé and job-search assistance.
“It’s a wonderful tool,” and a “number one back-to-school item for kids and families to have access to free resources,” said Mollie Stanford, an ALS youth services and training regional librarian.
The ALS — which serves seven northeastern Minnesota counties including Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis — is encouraging students to kick the school year off to a good start by registering for a library card in September, national Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Cards can be obtained via an online application at the ALS website (www.alslib.info) or at any ALS library.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Minnesota has the second-highest literacy rate of 94%, with only 6% of adults lacking basic prose literacy skills. About 69.9% of Minnesota residents are also registered library users, the second-highest in the country.
The state is topped in literacy only by New Hampshire, with a literacy rate of 94.2%. In New Hampshire, 60.8% of the population are registered library users.
An ALS library card, to begin with, Stanford said, offers access to the OverDrive/Libby App, which has more than 52,000 e-books, 15,000 audiobooks, and more than 4,200 magazines which can be downloaded 24/7 to devices.
Audiobooks include many new titles in a wide variety of topics for all ages, “from mystery and crime fiction to chapter books for little ones,” Stanford said.
An ALS card also provides library patrons with access to Brainfuse, which has two platforms — HelpNow and JobNow, she said.
HelpNow offers one-on-one homework help with vetted tutors in subjects including math, history and reading for “little ones to high school to post secondary,” Stanford said. It has writing labs, skills-building resources, language support, and subject testing, with prep tests for SATs and ACTs.
Homework help sessions are also archived, so students can go back to review what was discussed previously, she said.
“JobNow is more focused on job help and career counseling,” Stanford explained. “Patrons have the opportunity to work one-on-one with interview coaching and receive live help with resumé writing.” It also has resumé templates and other online resources to guide users through the steps of obtaining a job.
Library card holders additionally can subscribe at no cost to Creativebug, which has interactive videos and sessions with artists, along with craft templates, that teach users about various arts and crafts, including painting, sewing, quilting, and jewelry making.
“It reaches an unique audience, and we are excited to have it available,” Stanford said.
Anyone with a library card can also check out books from the ALS Bookmobile — essentially “a library on wheels,” she said. It makes stops every three weeks in more than 60 communities. The bookmobile offers many current collections and titles in a variety of topics, “from cookbooks to picture books to mystery fiction.” It also offers large-print books, audiobooks, and DVDs. Materials can be returned at any ALS library or back to the bookmobile on its next stop.
The ALS Mail-A-Book Program is designed to supply library services to rural residents in communities without a public library as well as to homebound residents, even if their city has a library. Materials are mailed directly to the library patron’s home, free of charge, with pre-paid return postage.
All library cardholders now also have another option for returning materials, 24/7, Stanford noted.
A new piece of art — also a book drop — was recently installed at the ALS headquarters, located at 5528 Emerald Ave., in Mountain Iron. The book drop, created by International Falls artist Eric “Erickson” Kulig, and paid for by a grant from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, features an artistic design of colorful metal books stacked rather haphazardly atop the drop.
Items from any Minnesota library can be returned at the new “functional” artwork.
ALS library locations “have a lot of unique collections” along with homeschool resources and early-literacy support, Stanford added.
According to a Wilder Research report, several large research studies suggest that young children reared in homes with more stimulating, age-appropriate books and toys show faster acquisition of language skills. The report also states there is evidence that parental cognitive stimulation, book reading, and quality of language interactions play an important role in young children’s acquisition of early literacy skills.
Such skills — along with many opportunities for individuals to pursue passions via ALS resources and programs — can be acquired, often without even leaving home, thanks to a simple library card.
