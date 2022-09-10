Library card is the perfect ‘school supply’

A new book drop and artwork was recently installed at the Arrowhead Library System headquarters in Mountain Iron. September is national Library Card Sigh-Up Month, and the ALS is encouraging students of all ages to look into the many free online resources an ALS card provides.

 Submitted photo

IRON RANGE — There is a “school supply” item that may sometimes be overlooked.

But it is free and offers so much: Homework help, do-it-yourself classes, around-the-clock access to digital resources, including DVDs, audiobooks, and magazines, to name a few.

