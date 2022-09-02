Libraries offer ‘Quad Cities Read’

VIRGINIA — The Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert and Mountain Iron public libraries are collaborating on a community reading program called “Quad Cities Read” to be presented next week, said Susan Hoppe, reference and adult services librarian.
The Gilbert Public Library is hosting a discussion of “Once in a Blue Moon Lodge” by Lorna Landvik at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
A description of the book reads, “Set adrift when her mother sells the salon that has been a neighborhood institution for decades, Nora Rolvaag takes a camping trip, intending to do nothing more than roast marshmallows over an open fire and under a starry sky. Two chance encounters, however, will have enormous consequences, and her getaway turns out to be more of a retreat from her daily life than she ever imagined. But Nora is the do-or-die-trying daughter of Patty Jane, who now must embrace the House of Curl’s slogan: ‘Expect the Unexpected.’ With her trademark wit and warmth, Lorna Landvik follows Nora and an ever-growing cast of characters between city and wooded retreat, Minnesota and Norway, a past that’s secret and a future that’s promising, but uncertain. Responding to a mysterious letter with a Norwegian postmark, Nora’s grandmother Ione travels to her native land to tend to a dying cousin and her husband — two people who played a painful, pivotal role in her past. Nora accompanies her and is surprised by her grandmother’s long-ago love story—but even more surprised by the beginning of her own.”
The Mountain Iron Public Library is hosting a discussion of “Laurentian Divide” by Sarah Stonich at noon Wednesday, Sept. 7. Call the library at 218-735-8625 to reserve space at the event.
A description of the book reads, “Bitter winters are nothing new in Hatchet Inlet, hard up against the ridge of the Laurentian Divide, but the advent of spring can’t thaw the community’s collective grief, lingering since a senseless tragedy the previous fall. What is different this year is what’s missing: Rauri Paar, the last private landowner in the Reserve, whose annual emergence from his remote iced-in islands marks the beginning of spring and the promise of a kinder season. The town’s residents gather at the local diner and, amid talk of spring weather, the latest gossip, roadkill, and the daily special, take bets on when Rauri will appear—or imagine what happened to him during the long and brutal winter. Retired union miner and widower Alpo Lahti is about to wed the diner’s charming and lively waitress, Sissy Pavola, but, with Rauri still unaccounted for, celebration seems premature. Weaving in and out of each other’s reach, trying hard to do their best (all the while wondering what that might be), the residents of this remote town remind us once more of the inescapable lurches of the heart and unexpected turns of our human comedy.”
The Virginia and Eveleth Public Libraries will host “Road Tripping Writers” Sarah Stonich and Lorna Landvik at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, at 10:30 a.m., respectively. “Road Tripping Writers” is sponsored by Arrowhead Library System and funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Once a month September through December, the library will offer a law series with two local attorneys. Angela Sipila will be in the library’s media department at noon September 13 to show how to create a will online.
Computers are limited, so bring your laptop. At noon on Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, Geri Sjoquist will cover different issues in family law.
Artist and author Sam Zimmerman, Grand Portage Ojibwe direct descendant, will be at the library at noon Thursday, Nov. 10.
The book “Following My Spirit Home” features the artist’s work and experiences along the shores of Lake Superior. Bring a personal copy of the book to have it signed, or buy it at the event.
Online reading challenges on the Beanstack website and app are planned this fall.
According to staff, there will be an “opportunity to ‘Fall in Love with Reading,’ to explore ‘STEAM at Home,’ and to take the ‘Genre Challenge’ by reading outside of your usual subject areas. People do these projects on their own and don’t need to check in with library staff. However, when they finish, they can let staff know and they will be given a prize.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.