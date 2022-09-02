Libraries offer ‘Quad Cities Read’

VIRGINIA — The Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert and Mountain Iron public libraries are collaborating on a community reading program called “Quad Cities Read” to be presented next week, said Susan Hoppe, reference and adult services librarian.

The Gilbert Public Library is hosting a discussion of “Once in a Blue Moon Lodge” by Lorna Landvik at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

