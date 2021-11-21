Level 3 sex offender moves into Biwabik

BIWABIK — A Level 3 sex offender has moved into the city of Biwabik, according to a Gilbert Police Department news release.
Robert Charles Lynn Norton Turner, 30, is white, listed at 5-feet, 9-inches, 179 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Norton Turner previously engaged in sexual contact with a known female child. Contact included sexual touching. Norton Turner gained access by entering her home without permission, the news release states. The Eveleth Police Department investigated the case.
A Community Notification Meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Biwabik Park Pavilion located at 100 5th Avenue North. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Gilbert Police Department will be available to provide the public with useful information on public safety.
The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statutes. This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public, the release states.
