St. Louis County — Don’t pack away those holiday lights quite yet — the blue-colored strings, anyway.
Public health officials are asking residents and businesses across the county to display blue lighting next week to honor frontline workers who have kept essential services operating and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Louis County is among 11 counties and tribal public health departments participating in Project Blue Light, which starts Sunday and continues through Jan. 31.
Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching and Lake counties, along with the Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, Grand Portage and Mille Lacs tribal bands are also taking part.
The goal is for front porches, businesses and landmarks across the Arrowhead region to be illuminated with blue light bulbs or string lights.
The cupola of Virginia City Hall will be among the landmarks decked out in blue light.
“By turning the cupola blue, the City of Virginia is able to provide a visible token of the gratitude and appreciation we feel for our frontline workers every day,” said Virginia City Councilor Steve Johnson, who was instrumental in bringing a recent cost-savings energy program to the city that included a lighting feature atop city hall.
Additionally, employers and schools are encouraged to designate a day of the week for everyone to wear blue. Businesses are asked to display signs or banners, and residents can hang a poster in a window to honor frontline workers.
Participants are urged to share photos of their displays to social media with the hashtag #thankyouwithblue.
Willi Kostiuk, an emergency management coordinator with Koochiching County, pointed out that frontline workers not only include medical professionals, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers and border patrol agents, “but also the invisible infrastructure that may not get the same attention.”
Frontline workers include: Grocery store employees; fast food and restaurant workers; food and supply distribution center workers; mail and package delivery workers; school administration and staff; sanitation, custodial, janitorial, and cleaning service workers; railroad employees; and other professions “critical to the life, health and safety of residents,” he added.
As they continue to minimize disruptions to people’s daily lives and play a role in protecting the welfare of area communities, “they deserve our recognition and appreciation,” Kostiuk said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.