VIRGINIA — Lessons in marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, along with team- and character-building, aim to reach far beyond the classroom for middle schoolers at Marquette Catholic School this month.
Fifth through seventh graders have spent the semester working together to plan a special Lemonade Day, set for May 12.
The day will not only offer sweet refreshments and snacks sold at stands set up around the community — but also it is an opportunity to give back to those in need.
Proceeds will go to Bill’s House, a shelter in Virginia for people experiencing homelessness, and to fund Blessing Bags, which Marquette students make for people who are homeless.
Nine lemonade locations will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Virginia at the Virginia Golf Course, Miners Memorial Building, Olcott Park, Marquette School/Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Canelake’s Candies, Ken Waschke Auto Plaza, The Waterview Pines, Grandma’s Saloon & Grill, and at the corner of West Chestnut Street and North Ninth Avenue West near Mesabi Range College.
Lemonade sales will continue from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the college location, Marquette, Miners, and Olcott Park.
Students will sell both regular and a variety of fruit flavors of lemonade, candy and chips. Patrons also have a choice of upgrading to a souvenir cup adorned with the logo the middle schoolers designed.
The students set a goal of collecting $3,000, said teacher Jill Westerbur.
Middle schoolers formed several groups to work on different aspects of the project, including finding lemonade recipes and designing a logo.
In the process, they worked on “team-building” skills, said sixth grader, Greta Frost.
“We made flyers and a trailer to watch,” explaining the project which was posted on the Marquette Facebook page, said sixth grader Ella Bialke. Ink’d Graphics printed the logo on T-shirts, she added.
Sixth grader Theresa Berlin noted students in the three grades formed friendships while planning for Lemonade Day that they may not have otherwise.
And when there were disagreements, they were worked out in a “respectful” manner, she said.
The middle schoolers also learned about the community’s charitable needs while working on the project, said Principal Lisa Kvas.
Sixth grader Hailey VanSoest added that giving to charity is reflective of what Jesus would also do.
The students chose higher traffic areas and spots that could be accessed by various businesses and neighborhoods for the lemonade stands, they said.
Theresa said Lemonade Day also intends to bring visibility to Marquette and will possibly inspire people “to send their kids there.”
Hailey added that she hopes “if someone is having a bad day, if they see kids giving to charity” that their day will be brightened.
Lemonade Day has been talked about for a while at Marquette, and the students this year decided to make it happen, Kvas said. It reinforces “the importance of loving our neighbors and stepping up to help them,” she said on a Facebook post. “So proud of these kids and all the work they have put into this initiative! A big high five to our middle school students for their hard work and their teacher, Jill Westerbur, for her incredible leadership in making this project possible!”
The students said they hope to inspire other schools to do something similar, and if this is successful, they will plan for another Lemonade Day next year.
Theresa said she might be “nervous at first” while working at a stand, but she knows it will boost her “people skills” and “in the end it will be really nice.”
Ella added that she looks forward to continuing to become friends with other students “by laughing and talking” — all “just because of a little lemonade stand.”
