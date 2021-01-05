Minnesota lawmakers returned to St. Paul on Tuesday for the start of the 2021 regular session of the Legislature in a mostly virtual setting.
Catching up: Less than a month ago, legislators approved an extensive pandemic relief package during a special session — including up to $88 million for bars and restaurants in Minnesota — and extended the emergency powers of Gov. Tim Walz.
Why it matters: COVID-19 will dominate discussion this session, especially with a deficit around $1.3 billion in 2022 and 2023. Democrats and Republicans have reached agreements on relief packages without fewer dramatics, but Walz’s emergency powers and how restrictions are handled moving forward could produce some soundbites.
In reality: Despite some Democrats voting to end Walz’s powers, it’s highly unlikely enough will defect from the Democrat-led House (they need 90 votes) to seal the deal should a vote occur. The Senate is a virtual lock to vote on ending the powers.
• State Rep. Rob Ecklund, a Democrat from International Falls, told the Duluth News Tribune on Monday that he would back the governor despite voting to end his powers during the December special session.
• The Senate Independent Caucus of Tom Bakk and David Tomassoni, both of the Iron Range, voted to end the emergency powers last month.
The session opens with the backdrop that Walz is expected to announce reduced restrictions Wednesday that were placed on bars and restaurants in mid-November and extended again in December. Fitness classes, pools and sports practices resumed Monday but indoor services at bars and restaurants remain closed through Jan. 11.
COVID-19 cases: The session and loosening of restrictions comes as statewide COVID-19 rates have considerably declined in recent weeks. Hospitalized patients in Minnesota have dropped to 810 as of Jan. 3, down from more than 1,800 in late November. The positivity rate is back in the 5 percent range after reaching 15.5 percent in November. Two COVID-19 vaccines circulating in Minnesota is a factor that wasn’t present during a previous special session.
What we’re watching: The new independents, Bakk and Tomassoni, make their full session debut with powerful committee chair positions in bonding and higher education, respectfully. Their split with the DFL shifted the Senate majority into 34 Republicans, 31 Democrats and two Independents, setting up the longtime Iron Range lawmakers as potential power brokers.
• Bakk has already signaled his intent to push for a public construction plan for maintenance and repairs to state buildings, according to the Pioneer Press, which could top $250 million and be a chip in budget negotiations.
• The former majority leader is also eyeing a $120 million plan to improve broadband internet services across Minnesota, an issue that has gained steam in recent months amid pandemic-induced distance learning in statewide school districts.
• How Range DFLers balance the shifting landscape of their constituents. The region had been shifting more toward Republicans and was on full display in the House 6A race in November, which Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing won by just 30 votes.
