VIRGINIA — Longtime newspaperman Clarence Ivonen began his journalism career in 1949 and retired in 1984 as managing editor of the Mesabi Daily News, leaving a legacy of heartfelt stories, photographs and columns.
Ivonen died October 8 at 99.
His journalism career began at the International Falls Daily Journal in 1949, and he transferred to the Range Facts and after that, Mesabi Daily News.
In the life history he wrote in 1996, Ivonen said he spoke only Finnish when he entered kindergarten at age 4 in Ely. He was born Sept. 28, 1922, in Butte, Montana, to Risto and Lydia (Salmi) Ivonen and when he was an infant the family moved to Minnesota. He graduated in 1940 from Ely Memorial High School and in 1942 from Ely Junior College, served in the Army in the casualty service division during World War II and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a journalism major.
Ivonen wrote in his life history, “He was active in every phase of the editorial department as a reporter-photographer, rural editor, darkroom technician, engraver, wire editor, make-up and subbing as sports editor or society editor. He covered the city hall and courthouse beat daily, plus the city council meeting every week for some 20 years. During his MDN tenure he was the author of special features and wrote a column ‘Now and Then by Ivonen,’ which appeared now and then. During his years as a photo-journalist Clarence experienced the change in newspaper publication from the hot-metal, Lino-type stage to the computer age.”
---
Former Mesabi Daily News editor Bill Hetland, now of Wisconsin, said this of Ivonen, “Clarence was ‘Mr. Reliable’ at the Mesabi Daily News. He worked with many editors over the years, and somehow managed to adjust to their quirks. He seemed to know almost everybody on the Iron Range. I viewed Clarence as an important source of history. It’s hard to imagine anyone more important than Clarence to the newspaper. I’ll retain fond memories of his devotion to the Range and his loving family.”
Scott Asbach, formerly with the Mesabi Daily News and co-founder of Hometown MultiMedia, publisher of Hometown Focus, said, “Clarence was loyal and dedicated to the communities he served with good, accurate and fair journalism. He helped nurture generations of change in the newspaper industry, from the hot metal letterpress and teletype days to modern technology. He was a good man and shared his love of life... a true gentleman and with his lovely wife Eila... he was very proud of their Finnish heritage.”
---
Here is an excerpt from an archived Ivonen column, date unknown:
“Now that nostalgia is in, it makes tapping out a column now and then a bit easier. Just put some paper in the typewriter, shift it into ‘nostalgia’ and let ‘er roll! As a journalist in the middle-age bracket, it seems unbelievable that in a quarter century small-town newspapering has spanned the gamut from spittoon journalism to computer copy setting.
“By spittoon journalism I mean the age when type was set on hot metal and not by computer, and the editor had a spittoon on the floor, not wall-to-wall carpeting.
“I recall the days in the late 1940s when I started out with the Range Facts in its dying days after some years of renown as the largest and best weekly in the state, if not the nation, working under an ‘editor of editors’ — old George Perham, a crusty character who crackled with editorial comment and to whom tracking down ‘the big story’ was the essence of life. By the time I came along as a cub reporter to do feature stuff, he had mellowed... Perham was the epitome of ye olde tyme editor, a thin, bespectacled man complete with a green visor over his brow, a cigarette dangling from the corner of his mouth and a spittoon on the floor near his battered desk...
“Well into the 1950s public places in Virginia still provided spittoons, although tobacco chewing was no longer as popular. The spittoons were located in the city hall and county courthouse, despite the fact that the St. Louis County Health Department was putting out anti-expectorating campaign posters, such as the advice to a young sidewalk swain looking over the passing bobby-soxers that ‘If you expect to rate, don’t expectorate!’”
---
Ivonen covered political events, perhaps the most memorable President John F. Kennedy’s visit to Duluth two months before he would be assassinated November 22, 1963.
The Mesabi Daily News’ Roy Westman had received credentials for the press visit, but he asked Ivonen to go in his place. Ivonen was thrilled and presented the pass at the entrance, the official looked at Westman’s name, asked Ivonen his name and Ivonen forgot to say “Roy Westman.” Ivonen was waved on through.
Ivonen took photographs of Kennedy and public officials in attendance and wrote, “The president gave his talk in his usual competent manner of delivery, urging cooperative efforts to solve the problems of economy and unemployment which plague certain sections of the nation. A very slim man, he wore the usual dark blue suit. The shock of light brown, almost auburn hair has some faint tinges of gray... After his talk the president stood for another ovation... He got up for another round of applause... By the time the first members of the audience and press corps were out of the building, he was gone.”
---
For National Newspaper Week many years ago Ivonen wrote in part, “With the coming of the offset system, cold type and computerized journalism, things changed. And for some of the old-timers the changes were difficult, if not traumatic. With the computerized technology also came a more metro look and coverage system as opposed to the folksy, down-home style of small-town news coverage. It changed from the era of the Bear River Briefs to bizarre briefs of who is doing what to whom wherever.
“Gone were the briefs from rural stringers... Gone was the Society Page with social tidbits about teas and things, how the table was decorated and who poured... Gone were who-is-doing-what-with-whom items for the holidays... Gone are the daily lists of fender benders...
“But one thing has not changed much — Range politics. If ever any American takes to heart the concept of democracy in action (sometimes volatile action), it is a city councilman (make that person) on the Range...
“But it was photo-journalism that really turned the tide from backwater coverage to big league stuff...
“If ever a calling is prone to criticism, it is the newspaper world. Criticism comes more often than bouquets, and journalists have to abide by the old Trumanism: ‘If you can’t stand the heat, you shouldn’t be in the kitchen !’
“There have been memorable events along the way: Covering JFK on a visit not long before the Dallas tragedy; covering President Eisenhoert, and President Kekkonen of Finland.
“Perhaps the most important journalistic impression has been the fact that the printed word is surviving quite well and will continue to do so in spite of the electronic media.”
---
Ivonen’s 1996 life history told of his marriage to Eila Nurminen of Pori, Finland, in 1954. She had come to the United States and to Virginia “to visit her grandfather, Franz Rantanen, and an opportunity to study, especially the English language,” he wrote. Eila Ivonen said in a recent interview that she was employed as a nurse at the Virginia Hospital and a Slovenian cleaning lady wanted her to meet this nice Finnish man who was a patient there. Eila Ivonen told the story of first impressions when she was introduced to Clarence. “He was handsome.”
They were married 67 years. He is also survived by daughter Kristina “Tia” Ivonen-Smith and son-in-law Brian Smith, grandchildren Kyle (Megan) Smith and Senja Smith and great-grandson Layton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.