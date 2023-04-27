Leanne Johnson, a social worker at Hibbing High School was honored as an Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee Member of the Year, by the Minnesota Indian Education Association at its conference held on April 20 at the Mystic Lake Casino and Conference Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
HIBBING—The head of the Hibbing Indian Education Parent Committee was among those honored recently by the Minnesota Indian Education Association.
Leeanne Johnson is one of three individuals recognized with a 2023 Parent Advisory Committee Member of the Year award last week at the MIEA Awards banquet held on April 20, at Mystic Lake Casino and Event Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
“I feel pretty honored,” Johnson, a social worker with the Hibbing School District said this week, reflecting on the honor. “It’s something we do as community members, we try to help these kids succeed especially indigenous children and families. If everybody does well, we all do well.”
Hibbing School Board Director Kim McLaughlin extended congratulations to Johnson on receiving the award, and also to Chaz Wagner, Hibbing and Chisholm Indian Education School Director who performed with a drum group for the ceremony.
“You touch the lives of so many in our district, young and old alike,” McLaughlin said. “We are so fortunate to have each of you as an integral part of our Bluejacket team.”
Johnson said her work with with the Indian Education Parent Association began years ago, when her children were young.
“I was Indian Education (Director) for Chisholm in the late 90s for 10 or 11 years, then went back to school,” Johnson said. “Then I went back to school and a friend of mine told me that Hibbing was looking for an Indian Education person (home school liaison).”
In her role as school psychologist, Johnson said it made sense to her to stay on with the Indian Education Parent Association as parent, grandparent and community member.
“It just makes sense,” Johnson said. “I’ve been doing it for a long, long time.”
Johnson said the Indian Education Parent Association communicates with the director or coordinator what the needs are of the indigenous community. She said that includes meeting the needs of children who are tribal members, and qualify for funds from the Johnson O’Malley program that helps pay for school-related items such as activity fees, basketball shoes, or band instruments.
“As a parent, they come to us to see what may be needed,” she said.
Johnson pointed out that the American Indian Parent Committee is required by law.
“Minnesota Statutes, section 124D.78 requires that all Minnesota school districts with 10 or more American Indian students have an American Indian Parent Committee,” according to information found on the Hibbing School District website. “The committee serves in an advisory role to the school district. The Minnesota Department of Education provides technical assistance to districts and supports parent committees.”
