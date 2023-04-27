Dedicated to seeing children succeed

Leanne Johnson, a social worker at Hibbing High School was honored as an Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee Member of the Year, by the Minnesota Indian Education Association at its conference held on April 20 at the Mystic Lake Casino and Conference Center in Prior Lake, Minn.

HIBBING—The head of the Hibbing Indian Education Parent Committee was among those honored recently by the Minnesota Indian Education Association.

Leeanne Johnson is one of three individuals recognized with a 2023 Parent Advisory Committee Member of the Year award last week at the MIEA Awards banquet held on April 20, at Mystic Lake Casino and Event Center in Prior Lake, Minn.

