Marquette Catholic School junior high students work to construct a survival shelter during an outdoor education workshop Wednesday afternoon. Each group of students were given a coil or rope and a tarp and were tasked as a group to design and construct a shelter large enough for them all to fit inside. The program was intended to promote teamwork and real world problem solving.
Marquette Catholic School junior high students work to construct a survival shelter during an outdoor education workshop Wednesday afternoon. Each group of students were given a coil or rope and a tarp and were tasked as a group to design and construct a shelter large enough for them all to fit inside. The program was intended to promote teamwork and real world problem solving.
Mark Sauer
Marquette Catholic School students warm up at a campfire after an hour in the woods learning how to make survival shelters Wednesday afternoon.
Marquette Catholic School junior high students work to construct a survival shelter during an outdoor education workshop Wednesday afternoon. Each group of students were given a coil or rope and a tarp and were tasked as a group to design and construct a shelter large enough for them all to fit inside. The program was intended to promote teamwork and real world problem solving.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.