Learning about snow

Parkview Learning Center kindergarten teacher Shannon Baumann pitches in to help her students roll a giant snowball on the playground Friday afternoon in Virginia. The students used the snow to help them learn about the letter S in class, and to give them a chance to learn to work together and to problem solve to move the large balls of snow.

 Mark Sauer

