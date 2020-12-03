Patrick Sharp, the president and CEO of the Hibbing-based Fairview Range Medical Center, announced Wednesday afternoon that he would resign his seats after accepting another position.
The largest medical employer on the Iron Range issued a news release saying that Sharp is scheduled to “step down from his role as the organization’s top leader” on Jan. 4, 2021. “Patrick and his family will be beginning a new chapter as he has accepted an opportunity that will allow them to fulfill their family goal of relocating to Colorado.”
A Fairview Range spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that Sharp will move out of the state with his wife and their four children. He took a job at Centura Health-Mercy Regional Medical Center. The news release stated that the Fairview Range Board of Directors in coordination with M Health Fairview would “ensure a smooth transition.”
"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as the President and CEO for Fairview Range,” Sharp said in the statement. “During my time here, I have been blessed with many great opportunities and relationships. The strong dedication of the healthcare staff and providers at this organization make it a great place, and I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with all of them."
In November 2019, Sharp told the Mesabi Tribune that he moved to Hibbing a decade ago with his wife, Dr. Sereen Sharp, an internal medicine and hospitalist physician who was recruited by Fairview Range from a residency from the Twin Cities. (Dr. Sharp, who has now accepted an opportunity with another healthcare system in Colorado, according to Fairview Range.) Sharp served in several positions at the local hospital, including Director of Clinic Operations, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, according to previous articles in the newspaper. In September 2018, Sharp, who was at the helm of the medical center in an interim role, was named the permanent head of the hospital. He replaced Debra Boardman, who retired on Dec. 22, 2018, after finishing out a 36-year career in health care.
More recently, Sharp has been leading a team of more than 1,000 employees in a regional battle with the coronavirus.
In March, he helped to implement the Hospital Incident Command System, which assists in emergency management planning and response to remain intact during the transition. “Under Patrick’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairview was prepared for the surge of COVID-19 cases that we are currently seeing,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to the Mesabi Tribune on Thursday. “Patrick has created a high-performing leadership group and the dedicated staff of Fairview Range will continue to meet the challenges of this pandemic.”
“Patrick has created a high-performing leadership group and a culture of excellence that permeates the entire Fairview Range organization,” Michael Raich, Chair of the Fairview Range Board of Directors, said in the statement. “I am certainly disappointed that we are losing him. At the same time, I am also very excited that he and his family have been afforded this exciting opportunity. I have full confidence that Fairview Range will maintain the high level of quality service to our patients and communities during this period of leadership transition.”
Sharp’s leaving comes at a time when Fairview Range has reported an increase of inpatient and intensive-care unit patients due to the regional uptick in COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, St. Louis County reported cumulative 9,625 cases, 492 hospitalizations and 122 deaths. The hospital is among few rural health care facilities to serve patients from across the region, including in its own ZIP Code, where the city of Hibbing has 801 cases of the coronavirus — the most in all cities on the Range, according to data from the county.
Amid the pandemic, St Luke’s CEO Kevin Nokels on Wednesday provided no public reason for resigning from the second-largest health care provider in the southern part of the county on Wednesday. The Duluth News Tribune reported that his resignation comes as staff told the newspaper that “Nokels doesn't want staff working from home except for special circumstances or unless a person is actively in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19.” Nokels has refuted the allegations and refused to speak with the media.
Nokels, who held his position since August 2019, is stepping down immediately. Chief Financial Officer Eric Lohn and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Van Deelen are expected to lead the hospital as interim co-presidents/CEOs in the interim.
St. Luke’s serves Duluth, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, the Iron Range and Superior and Ashland, Wis., according to The Star Tribune and annual financial reports. The hospital reported more than $526 million in revenue in 2019.
Fairview Range, which serves Hibbing, Mountain Iron and cities as far north as International Falls, reported more than $120 million in revenue in 2019, according to the hospital’s spokesperson.
