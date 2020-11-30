In the pre-COVID fall of 2019, Benya Kraus, a Tufts University graduate who co-founded the nonprofit leadership training organization named Lead for America, garnered support from the Bush Foundation to bring the national model to her home state of Minnesota. That September, she embarked on a listening tour to meet with 100 leaders scattered in small towns across the state. She also happened to read an article published in the former Hibbing Daily Tribune, which spotlighted the Iron Range’s struggles with mental health resources. And so, she soon found herself driving north to speak with Hibbing Foundation executive director Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman.
Kraus told Hoffman Saccoman that the mission for Lead for Minnesota focused on “bringing young people back to rural communities.” She posed the questions, “What are some of the systemic challenges that are connected to our ability to keep our people in the community and attract new people? What would be needed to take those challenges on?” She described often hearing from community leaders elsewhere that “the people working for those challenges are working on 15 other challenges and the fellowship program is a way to bring additional capacity to these local leaders, and share a new narrative for what’s possible in our community.”
In response, Saccoman, who is a Hibbing city councilor, invited Kraus to stay with her family on the Range. “Jen put me up in her house and she gave me a kind and generous tour,” Kraus said in a recent interview. “I was drawn to her type of love for a place.” Meanwhile, Hoffman Saccoman reached out to at least 17 regional leaders who were also interested in Kraus’s vision to build “community-centered public service programs” in the region.
“I asked them, ‘If you had a magic wand to significantly change your community, what would you do with it?” Kraus recalled. “Many told me they’d use it to strengthen mental health resources. They wanted to make sure people can live in safe, affordable housing, that anyone who needed child care would be able to access it and the Range would be the place for employers to come because they know their staff would have access to child care.”
Kraus would receive support from numerous regional leaders and enough funding from the Northland Foundation and the Minnesota Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board to recruit four fellows — Andrew Jarocki, of Duluth; Salma Ahmed-Ibrahim, of Kenya and the Twin Cities; Liz Bloch, of Mountain Iron; and Ruvarashe Tsoka, of Zimbabwe and Nebraska — all who became both AmeriCorps members and fellows with Lead for Minnesota.
The fellows, paid college graduates ranging from 21-32 years old, arrived on the Range this past August. Bloch and Ahmed-Ibrahim are now located in the Chisholm and Hibbing school districts, where they are invested in education and mental health programs. Jarocki has been working with the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Hibbing. And Tsoka remains based out of Hibbing City Hall, where she focused on child care issues.
All four of the fellows are also working on racial equity issues, with several of them on the Anchoring the Task Force group composed of the Hibbing police department, local city councilors, educators and business owners law enforcement and Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness of Northern Minnesota.
Together, they are among the 104 fellows set in 26 states across the nation, with 25 of them in communities in Minnesota. Kraus’s goal is to have them stay on the Range for the next two years and, hopefully longer.
Now, in the time of the coronavirus, Lead for Minnesota has been forced to adapt to complete its mission. “It’s been challenging to run an organization about community engagement amid a global pandemic,” Kraus said. “It’s hard to meet in person and build the relationships needed. We talk about this challenge with fellows and they’ve gotten creative with Zoom or social distancing outside.”
The fellows did plan to hold community forums this month, but they had to delay the outings due to the rise in coronavirus cases throughout the region. They now hope to host a virtual or a socially distanced event meant to update their findings to the community in December or early January.
Here, the Mesabi Tribune invited the fellows to share their own stories and findings on the Range with our readers.
