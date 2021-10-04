Lawsuit filed against Rock Ridge over mask mandate

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge School District was sued Monday by a group of concerned parents seeking a court order to cease implementation of its COVID-19 mitigation plan — and specifically the portion which requires students to wear face coverings/masks while in any district facility or attending any indoor event.
The complaint was filed Monday afternoon in Sixth District Court in Virginia, as was a notice of a motion for a temporary restraining order. Judge Robert C. Friday will hear the lawsuit and request for the restraining order at 1:30 p.m. Friday through an online remote hearing.
The lawsuit also asks the school district to revise the plan (to take out the mask mandate) or to create an alternative learning option (which is not currently available) for students that choose not to wear face coverings/masks so they will not “be deprived of their right to an education.’’
The Rock Ridge School Board voted 5-4 on Sept. 27 to implement the “COVID-19 Mitigation Plan 21-22’’ as coronavirus cases were rising in the area. There is only one exception to the mask mandate: “for student athletes actively competing in sports.’’
The complaint says the plaintiffs recognize school districts must provide a safe and healthy environment, but the plan — specifically the mask mandate — does not further this goal.
The plaintiffs say the mask requirement submits students, staff and visitors to “unwanted and unwarranted preventative medical treatment.’’
In a statement sent by Superintendent Noel Schmidt Monday afternoon, the school district said it plans to fully enforce “its COVID plan, including the requirement that all students, staff, and visitors wear a mask while in any district facilities.
“The district is aware of litigation that is being brought against it in relation to the District’s COVID plan. At the current time, the district will be fully enforcing its COVID plan, including the requirement that all students, staff, and visitors wear a mask while in any district facilities. The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all our faculty, staff, students, and visitors, and is committed to following its plan as well as the guidance from the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health. As these matters may be involved in litigation, the district does not plan to comment further at this time.’’
Jerome D. Feriancek, attorney for the plaintiffs, and plaintiff Julianne Paulsen could not be reached for comment Monday. Nearly 300 plaintiffs signed onto the lawsuit.
The documents filed Monday included plaintiff affidavits from Nicole Dahl, Mandy Akerson and Paulsen, who are all named in the case against Rock Ridge Public Schools — Independent School District 2909.
Each affidavit states the three plaintiffs are parents of a student in the district who does not wish to send their child to school if they are forced to wear a mask. “I do not believe masks are an effective means of creating a safe and healthy school environment.’’
“There is currently no alternative learning option and I would, therefore, be forced to keep my child home from school,’’ the affidavit goes on to say. “I am of the belief that my choice to keep my child home from school will result in me being subject to criminal prosecution.’’
Parents of children who do not attend school are subject to criminal prosecution under Minnesota Statute, the lawsuit states.
Regarding the motion for a temporary restraining order, the plaintiffs’ memorandum of law says the COVID mitigation plan does not explain how the mask mandate will further having a “safe and healthy workplace and school environment, even though it is the state purpose of the plan.
The memorandum also cites Michael Osterholm, director for Infectious Disease, Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Osterholm, who is said to be one of the most cited and respected experts on the COVID-19 pandemic, “acknowledged that masks have extremely limited — if any — utility in preventing the spread of COVID-19.’’
