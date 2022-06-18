Law enforcement Special Olympics torch run is on

HIBBING/VIRGINIA — Law enforcement officers from Hibbing and Virginia, along with probation officers, ambulance and fire personnel are joining together for the Special Olympics Torch Run to raise awareness and show support to hometown athletes and aid in contribution for Range athletes to be able to compete in the Special Olympics.
Hibbing Police Investigator Rachel Shiek is again organizing the torch run in Hibbing, which is the third for the HPD in recent years. The event made a comeback in 2021 after a one-year absence in 2020 due to COVID.
“As always, we are hoping to help shine a light on this amazing program,” Shiek said. “Our Range athletes deserve recognition of their dedication and hard work to accomplish their goals. The Special Olympics is a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community.”
In Hibbing, the Law Enforcement Torch Run starts at 10 a.m. on June 21, at the corner of First Avenue and Howard Street. From there, participants will travel eastbound on Howard Street and finish at the Hibbing Police Department headquarters.
The Virginia run will start at noon on June 21, at the intersection of Chestnut Street and First Avenue and the run/walk will continue on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Chestnut Street, north on Fourth Avenue past the old firehall, and finish at the Veterans Park, according to Virginia Police Chief Chad Nickila.
Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run Hats and T-shirts will be available from both departments. Names of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty are listed on a sleeve of the shirt: “Officer Bialke was shot while responding to a call about a suicidal male;
Officer Ron Smith passed away due to complications at the hospital after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty; andDeputy Sheriff Jayme Williams passed away due to complications at the hospital after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty,” according to information provided by the Hibbing Police Department.
Nickila said his department is hoping for favorable weather conditions for this year’s event.
“We believe that through sports training and competition, people with intellectual disabilities benefit physically, mentally and socially,” Shiek continued. “As a result, families are strengthened, and the community at large united in understanding people with disabilities. This mindset creates an environment of equality, respect and acceptance.
—
“Special Olympics is a program which reaffirms our beliefs that with hope and dedication, we can see achievement and self-worth realized by any individual,” it states on a mission statement found on the Special Olympics Minnesota website. “It is our belief that persons with intellectual disabilities, by their involvement in Special Olympics, show the community at large there are no limits to human potential or the human spirit.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981, and became the largest public awareness and fundraising group for the Special Olympics, according to information found on the Special Olympics Minnesota website.
The founder — Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard Lamunyon — is quoted in a press release as saying, “What started in 1981 as a flicker of hope for the Special Olympics has now become a roaring flame of stability for Special Olympics athletes worldwide.”
Through the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics partnership, participating agencies are lighting the way for acceptance and inclusion.
Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into opening ceremonies of competitions worldwide.
“The flame symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe,” as stated on the website.
Since its inception, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $600 million for Special Olympics programs.
The Torch Run has grown through the years and many agencies have found additional fundraising programs for the Special Olympics, such as the Polar Bear Plunge and Tip-A-Cop.
Donations for the Special Olympics Torch Run are accepted online at specialolympicsmn.org.
Hats and T-shirts are available through the Hibbing P.D. at $20 each to help support the run, and can be purchased with cash, check or money order.
Hats and T-shirts will be available on race day at the Virginia run for $20 each.
