Law enforcement exhibits quick response and teamwork

Rescues lost 12 year-old boy in rural Hibbing

HIBBING — Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey on Wednesday credited a quick response and teamwork of law enforcement agencies for saving the life of a 12 year-old boy, who was lost for about six hours in a wooded area of rural Hibbing.

“I would like to express a sincere thank you to all the agencies that assisted our department on this search,” Estey wrote in a press release. “I can’t thank these agencies enough for their hard work and dedication.”

At approximately 3:50 a.m. officers with the Hibbing Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 3700 block of Berg Rd. in response to a report of a missing 12-year old male, according to a press release from the Hibbing Police Department.

Upon further investigation law enforcement determined that the boy had run into the woods from his friend’s house on Berg Rd. The missing male was wearing a light jacket and pants and officers were concerned for his safety due to the remote area and cold weather, it stated in the release.

With assistance from the Hibbing Fire Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Virginia Fire Department K9 Teddy, officers began searching the immediate area but were unsuccessful.

Then St. Louis County Rescue Squad and St. Louis County Emergency Management responded to the area and began assisting with the search, and at approximately 9:10 a.m. with the assistance of Hibbing PD K9 Chase and the St. Louis County drone team, the boy was located in the wooded area off of Hughes Rd.

The boy appeared to have sustained minor injuries to his extremities and hypothermia and was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center for evaluation of his injuries, according to law enforcement.

