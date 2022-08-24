New leads generated in case of missing five year-old

This poster from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows LeeAnna Warner at 5 years old and an age-progressed photo of what she may have looked like at age 15. Warner, who would now be 24, disappeared from her neighborhood in Chisholm in 2003 and has yet to be found.

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Police Department has one remaining major unsolved case that it’s working hard to crack — the June 14, 2003 disappearance of LeeAnna Warner.

“This year generated a lot of leads in the Warner case,” Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said on Thursday.

