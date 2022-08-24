This poster from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows LeeAnna Warner at 5 years old and an age-progressed photo of what she may have looked like at age 15. Warner, who would now be 24, disappeared from her neighborhood in Chisholm in 2003 and has yet to be found.
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Police Department has one remaining major unsolved case that it’s working hard to crack — the June 14, 2003 disappearance of LeeAnna Warner.
“This year generated a lot of leads in the Warner case,” Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said on Thursday.
Warner was five years old at the time she went missing, and was last seen by her parents at 5 p.m. on June 14, 2003, when they assumed she went to a friend’s house one block away from their home at 19 S.W. 2nd St., according to reports. She was reported to be wearing a denim dress, a flower earring with a red garnet stone, and was barefoot.
Manner said his department continues to work on leads and that law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are always willing to help out.
Earlier this month a jury found Michael Allan Carbo Jr. guilty of the murder of Nancy Daugherty — a case that the department and other law enforcement agencies had been working on since July 1986. Modern technology and DNA evidence led to the arrest of Carbo in 2020.
The Chisholm P.D. has juggled other major cases in addition to the Daugherty murder since 1986.
Manner said ironically his department had just solved the case of a woman who was missing back in 2002 to 2003, and a week later, the department was faced with the Warner disappearance.
Then in 2004, the search began for a 75 year-old man whose body was eventually found in a pit. No foul play is suspected in that case.
In 2013, an elderly woman went missing and was found alive two days into the search, which involved law enforcement from various agencies and search dogs.
The department was also involved in an investigation into a 52 year-old Chisholm man in 2018-2019 that was eventually solved.
Despite searches of the community and surrounding area and the many leads that have come in throughout the years, the Warner disappearance remains unsolved.
Just last year the Warner case once again was brought into the national and world spotlight as People Magazine Investigates featured a segment called, “Little Girl Gone,” on Channel Investigation Discovery, also known as the ID Network.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chisholm Police Department by dialing 911. You may also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
