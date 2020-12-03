CHISHOLM — Rev. Steve Breitbarth believes that keeping in touch with friends and family may be key to ward off the winter blues.
Breitbarth is the regional director of the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is also the emergency services chaplain for the Chisholm ambulance, fire and police departments, the Hibbing fire and police departments and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Breitbarth is also a licensed marriage and family therapist, and is a retired Lutheran pastor.
This past spring when the Minnesota stay at home orders went into effect, Breitbarth said many people experienced a mild form of grief due to the loss of independence and freedom they are accustomed to. “It is quite difficult to adjust to,” he said. Now, between Thanksgiving and New Years, people often find themselves grieving the death of some near and dear to them, because it’s normally a time of year when they would get together. “Covid and not being able to get together intensifies that whole grief experience,” he said.
And the holiday season is a time when many experience loss. “Grief is not merely a feeling,” he explained. “It’s an experience over the loss of something that people value. The greater the value, the more intense that grief experience will be.”
Breitbarth predicted a sense of “cabin fever” typically experienced among communities in mid-February “due to the fact that our activities are limited and shortened daylight hours,” might start as early as January this year given the lack of social activities.
The chaplain follows Gov. Tim Wal’z executive order effective through Dec. 18, which requires all Minnesotans to “limit social gatherings to one household; not gather outside of your household; postpone all celebrations, events, receptions, and parties, including any social gatherings for weddings and funerals,” according to the Minnesota Health Department.
The order also closed bars and limited restaurants across the state to curbside through Jan. 4, to slow the spread of the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths statewide due to community transmission.
In hopes of battling the blues, Breitbarth has been recommending that emergency personnel and citizens alike stay connected with their loved ones and friends, even though the various outings and Christmas and New Years celebrations may not take place amid the pandemic.
“I have found it has been helpful to counteract loneliness to pick up the phone and call someone and talk to a friend — just to reach out,” he said.
Breitbarth suggested people could go online and communicate with loved ones via face-to-face video. “Just hearing their voice and talking to another person has been very helpful for a lot of people,” he said. He also suggested that people go ahead and enjoy a holiday meal and find creative ways to include friends and relatives who would normally join them, even though they aren’t actually seated at the table with you. “Do a video with them, or put them on speaker phone — maybe 10-15 minutes,” he said.
Another thing that can be helpful is to continue with past habits. For example, a person could put up Christmas decorations, and keep with any timeline they’ve established for decorating. “It gives people a feeling of normalcy and even though things aren’t normal,” he said.
Meantime, the Minnesota Health Department also provides a list of low-risk activities on its website. They advise people to have dinner with family already living in the household and going on walks to see holiday decorations. Also, regional business owners, many of whom are offering take-out options for restaurants and curbside pick up for contactless shopping.
Don’t be afraid to seek help
Breitbarth said that people should seek professional help if they are feeling anxious, depressed or lonely to the point they cannot perform their daily routines, or if their symptoms create thoughts of personal harm to themselves or others.
For more information contact:
National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI): namimn.org;
People who are worried about their mental health can call the Minnesota Warmline at 651-288-0400 or text “Support” to 85511;
Adult Mental Health Crisis for northern St. Louis County at 1-218-288-2100 and 1-218-326-8565 for Itasca County;
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-723-TALK (8255).
