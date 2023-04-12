Teaching kids to make good decisions

Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano poses next to the department's DARE car. 

 File Photo by Mark Sauer

Law enforcement officers working with kids in school are taking a modern approach to give them the tools they need to make good decisions.

Chisholm Police Officer Justin Rock, an Student Resource Officer (SRO) in the Chisholm School District teams up with Cristina Griffiths, Executive Director of Chisholm KIDS PLUS, to talk to eighth graders in a program called, “The Truth About Drugs.”

