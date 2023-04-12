Law enforcement officers working with kids in school are taking a modern approach to give them the tools they need to make good decisions.
Chisholm Police Officer Justin Rock, an Student Resource Officer (SRO) in the Chisholm School District teams up with Cristina Griffiths, Executive Director of Chisholm KIDS PLUS, to talk to eighth graders in a program called, “The Truth About Drugs.”
“The program is about providing facts about drugs so youth can make their own informed decisions not to use,” Griffiths said in an email.
Hibbing Police Captain Kris Halvorson and Gilbert Police Captain Chelsea Trucano teach D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) to elementary students in the Hibbing School District and Rock Ridge School District, respectively.
“Drug education has changed from 20 years ago, and is not trying to scare kids,” Halvorson said. “We give them options for life skills.”
D.A.R.E. was founded in Los Angeles in the 1983 at the height of the so-called “War on Drugs” that was declared during former President Ronald Reagan’s first term in office.
Since then the program has undergone numerous changes in direction, as officials have had to adapt and expand with the times.
Trucano said the D.A.R.E. program now includes information on communication, bullying and a lesson on vaping, which she said is unfortunately a “big one” for kids at that level.
“The D.A.R.E. program not only pertains to social emotional learning, but also having positive contact with law enforcement at a young age,” Trucano said.
Halvorson said alcohol and tobacco are the two main things that are covered.
“In reality, alcohol is socially acceptable and easier for people under 21 (the legal age to purchase tobacco and alcohol in Minnesota) to access it,” Halverson said. “More people use it and there’s more issues with it.”
Halvorson and Trucano said the curriculum covers real life scenarios of what to do when faced with peer pressure.
“And having them respond in a confident manner to say no to things that are bad for them,” Trucano said.
One example she gave is what to do if a friend came home with cigarettes and wanted you to smoke.
Halvorson said while working with kindergarten through second grade students, one message is to call 911 to get help. A poster for that grade level depicts a fire, an ambulance at a crash scene, and a person lying on the ground with a bottle of pills beside them, he said.
Drugs are a nationwide problem, and unfortunately some kids may encounter somebody who has overdosed. The lesson doesn’t specifically mention an overdose, but prepares kids for that scenario, he noted.
“What would you do if you couldn’t get mom or dad to wake up?—call 911 to get help,” Halvorson said is the message.
Griffiths said “The Truth About Drugs” covers a variety of topics, including marijuana and alcohol, vaping, illegal and prescription drugs. Special goggles meant to simulate impaired vision called, “Fatal vision goggles” are also part of the lessons.
“We discuss drug culture, long and short term effects of each drug, and show videos from real users on how drug use negatively impacted their lives,’ Griffiths said.
Eveleth Police Chief Jesse Linde is a former D.A.R.E. Educator and says it’s not uncommon for some kids as young as 11 to already be aware of the harmful effects, nicknames and slang terms for drugs “catching the Internet and TV and the power of social media.”
“That’s not all kids,” he acknowledged.
Linde agrees with Halvorson and Trucano that alcohol and tobacco are a concern as kids often start experimenting with alcohol and vaping.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.