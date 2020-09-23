The 2020 Bridge to Health Survey will be wrapping up soon, and anyone who received a survey in the mail is asked to fill it in and return it as quickly as possible so that their answers can be counted. A second copy of the survey will be sent out to all of the original recipients who haven’t responded in case they have misplaced it.
The Bridge to Health Survey has been conducted every five years since 1995 and seeks to answer the all-important question “How Healthy is the Northland?” The comprehensive survey includes questions related to physical and mental health, nutrition, exercise, tobacco and alcohol use, dental care, insurance coverage, and social connection, among other topics.
More than 60 organizations in eight northern Minnesota counties, along with Douglas County, Wisconsin, are working together to conduct the survey, which is coordinated by Generations Health Care Initiatives. Sponsoring organizations include local hospitals, clinics, community health centers, mental health centers, public health agencies, the Minnesota Department of Health Statewide Health Improvement Program, community non-profit organizations, foundations, health plans, and educational institutions.
“We are excited by the strong response we have seen so far and simply want to remind others who may still have the survey sitting on a countertop or in a pile of papers - please spend the couple minutes it takes to complete the survey and then send it back,” said Mary Rapps, survey co-chair and Executive Director of Generations Health Care Initiatives. “Your individual survey responses are kept confidential but the aggregate data will help health organizations across our region to better serve your community.”
Surveys have been sent to randomly selected households in Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis Counties in Minnesota, and Douglas County in Wisconsin. Results will be available in March of 2021.
More information about the 2020 Bridge to Health Survey can be found at BridgeToHealthSurvey.org including reports from past surveys.
