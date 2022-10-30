Pictured at the Gilbert VFW for a quilt presentation are, from left, Laureen Feldt of Long Prairie, Minn., her mother Clarice Miller of Lakeland, rural Gilbert, and Vietnam veterans Mick Thompson, Gerry Trunzo and Rudy Indihar.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Mick Thompson, retired U.S. Navy veteran, is pictured at his home in Lakeland with a quilt made by Clarice Miller and Laureen Feldt with fabric in a Navy theme. Thompson served in the Vietnam War.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Gerry Trunzo, combat-wounded Army veteran of the Vietnam War, was presented a quilt made in an Army theme by Clarice Miller and Laureen Feldt.
GILBERT — When Gordon “Dick” Greniger was in a health care facility in Grand Rapids, and the COVID pandemic meant family had to visit outside, his niece Laureen Feldt came up with an idea to ward off chilly weather. “Let’s make Uncle Dick a quilt for his wheelchair,” she told her mother Clarice Miller.
And a great idea it was, 65 quilts later.
As Miller said in a phone interview, “We’re not done.”
Miller, of Lakeland, rural Gilbert, said her brother was “so tickled” to receive the quilt done in an Air Force theme. In 2021 he had said to his sister, “Would you do me a favor? I know that I don’t have long left. Make more quilts for the veterans and make more veterans happy, and it would make me happy. Would you do that for me?” Miller said she would keep that promise, and her daughter would say, “Let’s go buy some material.”
Miller’s brother Gordon “Dick” Richard Greniger died at 85 on December 7, 2021. He had served four years in the U.S. Air Force in Japan and Korea, including six months during the Korean War where he was a teletype operator.
Miller and Feldt call their labor of love “A Promise to Gordon.”
—
Recently Miller spoke with Gilbert VFW manager Brian Taylor saying she and her daughter had quilts to present to veterans. He welcomed the women to stop by, and three Vietnam vets were the recipients.
Miller said in the interview that people “want to give us money” for the quilts, and Miller says no, that the quilts represent gratitude for their service. “The more you give, the better you get back. I believe that.” She and her late husband, Freeman Miller, had been foster parents for 35 years. “I married my high school sweetheart, and we were married 60 years.”
The women have been doing the project for about a year. “When we get together, we have two machines going,” Miller said. They tie the quilts by hand and use a quality batting for fill. “When you give something to a veteran, we want to give the best. It’s an honor to do this. I believe God put us on earth for a purpose and it wasn’t just to sit here and do nothing.”
Miller, who said she’s 82 ½, is in the quilting “for the long haul” and that “without her (Laureen, of Long Prairie, Minn.) I couldn’t do this.” They have given quilts to Michael Moeglein, who lives in Alaska, his brother Ed Moeglein of Montana and to Ken Leas, Aurora native who was in Vietnam.
“I’m carrying out my brother’s promise,” Miller said. “Our goal is to show them they’re appreciated.”
