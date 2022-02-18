Superior, Wis. — Brian Maki, President and CEO of Lakehead Constructors made several promotions and organizational announcements in his January State of the Company Address.
“Over the past two years, despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the economy and a number of planned retirements, Lakehead Constructors not only weathered the storm, but succeeded. We have risen to the newest demands of our clients and provided our SERVICE they count on. Our revenue and man-hours were very strong and we look to the future to sustain our current momentum. I am pleased to make several important organizational announcements to support our growing company. With some of our senior leadership and several long-tenured employees retiring in the past 2 years, it is important to carry on the legacy of these employees and the company they helped shape over the past 15-20 years. Lakehead Constructors has a standard within our industry to have professionals lead and represent our company to our employees, our community, our associations and clients. These organizational changes recognize several of our dedicated employees, their commitment to Lakehead Constructors and vision to lead us and our many new employees into the future.”
As of Jan. 1, 2022, the following changes took effect:
• Brian Hubbard, Executive Vice President - Operations & Construction.
• Kirk Ilenda, Vice President - Business Development.
• Cory Schmidt, Vice President - Resources.
• Scott Barrett, Senior Construction Manager - Oil & Gas.
• Bradley Jones, Chief Estimator.
• Nick Renollet, Safety Director.
Founded in 1916, Lakehead Constructors is based in Superior, Wis., with a regional office in Aurora.
It is a construction services firm specializing in general and industrial construction, maintenance and equipment rental. Serving clients in the commercial, industrial, mining, oil & gas, power, railroad and water/wastewater treatment markets, we are a multi-craft self-performing contractor focused on delivering our work through safety, quality, service and innovation.
