Lake Country Power electrical rates will increase in 2022.
The rural electric cooperative will increase its general service rate by 1.67 cents per kilowatt hour effective March 1, 2022, according to Mark Bakk, Lake Country Power general manager.
The increase amounts to about a $10 to $16 per month increase for cooperative members who use between 600 and 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, he said.
“The driver of it is largely inflation and the supply chain,” Bakk said. “In the last year-and-a-half the materials we are buying are up by 30 percent and continue to get worse. What we're hearing from our vendors and suppliers is that it's expected to get worse and that's concerning.”
Members won't see the increase on their electric bills until April.
The rate for dual fuel customers also won't change until March 1, Bakk said.
Keeping the current dual fuel rate in place will help members get through the winter without increased heating costs, he said.
Dependent on the sale of Great River Energy's Coal Creek Station generating facility in North Dakota, dual fuel rates would rise three-tenths of a cent per kilowatt hour in March, Bakk said. Great River Energy supplies electricity to Lake Country Power.
The nine-member Lake Country Power board of directors grappled with approving a general rate increase, but is faced with generating enough revenue to meet increasing costs, Craig Olson, board president said.
The cooperative's last general rate increase was March 1, 2016.
“It's a tough decision for the board,” Olson said. “We worked very hard to not have an increase for the past six years. A lot of our members are elderly, aging and on fixed incomes. We struggled, but we're at the point where we have to do something. We have to have the revenue to support costs.”
As in other areas of the economy, inflation is the key cause of increased costs, Bakk said.
“It's not just specific to us,” Bakk said. “It's everywhere.”
Increased costs for items such as power poles, transformers, wire, and other supplies, is the major factor in the general service rate increase, Bakk said.
“A substation transformer that cost $350,000 is now $500,000,” Bakk said. “PVC conduit is up 500 percent. Overhead wire with steel in the wire is up 51 percent.”
The increase is needed to continue to provide reliable service, Derek Howe, Lake Country Power chief operating officer said.
“The supply issue has us feeling like we're one big storm away from failure,” Howe said. “Those utilities who order as needed are running a huge risk of no longer being essential service providers. We are in a business that needs to keep moving and we are doing all we can to meet that expectation.”
A cost of service study recommended a general service rate increase of 2.2 cents per kilowatt hour, Bakk said.
However, the cooperative held the increase to 1.67 cents per kilowatt hour.
“We didn't need that much,” Bakk said. “We're implementing a lower rate increase than what was recommended.”
The general rate increase will address a roughly $5.6 million revenue shortfall for the cooperative.
Beginning in February, the district will hold public meetings in each of the cooperative's nine districts to explain 2022 rates and the budget.
Lake Country Power is the largest geographical electrical cooperative in the state, serving 43,000 members in eight northern Minnesota counties.
The cooperative has service centers in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
