Lake Country Power brings message of kindness to Virginia

GRAND RAPIDS – Each day 160,000 students do not go to school because they are bullied, teased and harassed. As part of its commitment to community, Lake Country Power will be sponsoring a challenging and powerful message of kindness and compassion for students and community members.
The evening assembly for parents, teens and community will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Virginia High School auditorium. The assembly is free, and everyone is urged to attend.
Since 2010, Lake Country Power has sponsored Rachel's Challenge for many schools and communities within the co-op’s service area.
Rachel Scott, the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting that occurred April 20, 1999, wrote several journals and said, “I have this theory that if one person can
go out of their way to show compassion, then it will start a chain reaction of the same. People will never know how far a little kindness can go.”
Inspired by her theory and journal writings, Rachel’s family created the Rachel’s Challenge program – an anti-bullying, anti-violence program – to spread her powerful message and inspire people to start a chain reaction of kindness and compassion. The program addresses today's issues of bullying, feelings of isolation and despair, teen suicide, discrimination, school violence and increasing disciplinary actions.
Rachel’s Challenge is the largest in-school assembly program in the country and has been seen by more than 30 million people. The program has also reached Ireland, Australia and Canada.
The school program will consist of two primary parts:
A school assembly — During the assembly, students learn about Rachel’s life and are challenged to make a positive impact on their world. Students listen intently as the speaker talks about Rachel’s life and code of ethics during the 60-minute presentation. A peer training session will also be available for students.
An evening assembly for the public on Nov. 15 — The public is invited to attend an evening assembly where they will hear a powerful program and be inspired by the five challenges Rachel left behind.
For more information about Rachel’s Challenge, visit www.rachelschallenge.org.
