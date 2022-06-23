Lake Country Power anticipates full power restoration on Friday

MOUNTAIN IRON — Lake Country Power line crews have restored electric service to more than 13,500 cooperative members following a wave of severe thunderstorms Monday night, according to an LCP news release.
Currently, 3,100 members remain without power at 187 outage points
Crews focused on larger outage areas throughout Wednesday to restore power for the greatest number of members in the shortest time possible. Individual outages and broken poles will be addressed afterward. Lake Country Power anticipates full restoration of the system Friday.
High winds Tuesday night created a setback for line crews after substations near Walker and Longville experienced outages. These were separate incidents from the original Monday night storms and crews restored power to the substations Wednesday morning.
The majority of those still affected reside in St. Louis County where 2,200 members remain without service, including another 600 members in Itasca County. Also impacted are parts of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Lake and Pine counties.
For safety reasons, line crews were to be sent home at 10 p.m. Wednesday for much needed rest after working 16 hours straight. Stand-by crews, represented by 6 line workers, were scheduled to pick up the workload and continue through the night until the rested crews begin again Thursday morning for a 16-hour shift.
Lake Country Power is keeping personnel working 24-hours around the clock until all members are restored from the storm.
Members may call the cooperative at 1-800-421-9959 to report an outage, or visit the Outage Center online at www.lakecountrypower.coop or http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.
—
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.